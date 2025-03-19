TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 20

Meet Author ‘Billy The Liquor Guy’

at the Springfield Library

FIRST DAY OF SPRING

AUTHOR—6:30 p.m. “Meet The Author: Billy The Liquor Guy.” Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

BUSINESS CLUB—Last day to RSVP for the monthly meeting of the Oneonta Business Woman’s Club. Comfort food, classic board games and great company. Bring a donation of pet supplies to support local animal shelters. Held 3/25 at 5 p.m. Soda Jerks @ Action Lube, 458 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-5421 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/378820366652139

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Presented by instructor Carol Thompson. Free, open to all ages. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

INFORMATIONAL MEETING—10 a.m. “Writers Group with Sally.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Picture Book Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Tropical Fruit Day 2025.” A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of beef stew, biscuits, coleslaw and chocolate ice cream. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044/

CONNECTIONS—1-2:15 p.m. “Hypertension: What is It, Why is It Important, and What You Can Do to Control Your Blood Pressure.” Presented by cardiologist Dr. Merle Myerson. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1:30-3 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

SKATING—3-6 p.m., mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m., hockey. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

DINNER—4:30-5:30 p.m. “Brooks’ BBQ Chicken Dinner.” Benefit for Brookwood School Playground clean-up. Fees apply. Pick up at Brookwood School, 687 County Route 59, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4060 or https://www.facebook.com/TheBrookwoodSchool

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—5:30 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

SWIMMING—6 p.m. “Strong Kids: SPLASH.” Children who are independent in the water move and play to music. Fees apply. Held Thursdays through 3/27. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 ext. 9 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554173025782

OPEN MIC—6-8 p.m. “Word Box.” Rap, poetry, essays, short stories and more. Open to the public. Registration NOT required. Held each month. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/wordbox

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

GAME NIGHT—6-9 p.m. “Pitch Game Night.” All skill levels welcome. Held each Thursday. Muddy River Brewery, 107 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 287-8770 or https://www.facebook.com/MuddyRiverFarmBrewery

LOCAL HISTORY—6:30 p.m. “Hartwick Historical Meeting.” Trivia, local history, pizza, planning for the upcoming year. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 Co Rd 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7530 or https://www.facebook.com/p/Hartwick-Historical-Society-100064780600159/

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Open mic followed by a presentation by featured author Annie Christain. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

