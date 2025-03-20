TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 21

‘Mean Girls Jr.’ Musical Presented by

the Cherry-Valley Springfield Central School

MUSICAL—7 p.m. “Mean Girls Jr.” Fees apply. Also showing 3/22 and at 2 p.m. on 3/23. Presented by the Drama Club at the Cherry-Valley Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

THRIFTING—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything (except for tagged jewelry and furniture). Continues through 3/22. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

MEMORIAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open viewing of the Aids Memorial Quilt and the Gilbert Baker Foundation’s “Flag in the Map” exhibit. Presented by the Otsego Pride Alliance and the Women’s and Gender Studies at SUNY Oneonta. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064331334318

CRAFT—10 a.m. “Pom Pom Bunny.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—11 a.m. Gentle class with Reiki. All welcome. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cheese and vegetable omelet, hash browns, muffins, and a fruit cup. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through third grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or http://libraries.4cls.org/richfieldsprings/winter-2019-events/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SKATING—3-7 p.m., mixed use. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

THEATRE—3:30-5 p.m. “Free Theatre & Public Speaking Classes.” Open to kids aged 7-12. Held each Friday in March. Presented by the Future for Oneonta Foundation at Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/justyna.kostek.1

DINNER—5-7 p.m. “Fried Fish Dinner.” Fees apply. Open to the public. Take-out available. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/al259

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “Solar and Lunar Eclipses.” Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

BIRDING—7:30 p.m. “The Complete Language of Birds.” Presented online by author Randi Minetor. Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. (607) 397-3815 or https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR