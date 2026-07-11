TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, July 12

Learn About Oneonta’s Early

Settlers at the Swart-Wilcox House

SUNDAY SERIES—1-3 p.m. “Lawrence Swart and Oneonta’s Early Settlers.” Presented by Norma Slawson and Helen Rees. Free and open to the public. Bring your own folding lawn chair. Front lawn, Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1580845830718866&set=a.515637050573088

YOGA—9 a.m. Hatha Yoga Class with Mira. The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2195583114613528/2195583124613527/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CAR SHOW—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Tom & Doug’s Cruise-In.” Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 376-1709 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=937498085774700&set=a.110942115096972

MILFORD FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held each Sunday, Memorial Day through Columbus Day weekends. Curry Park, State Highway 28, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “30th Anniversary Stagecoach Run Art Festival.” Free, self-guided open studio and gallery tour of area artists and makers. Treadwell and Franklin. info@stagecoachrun.com or Stagecoachrun.com.

MILFORD FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held each Sunday, Memorial Day through Columbus Day weekends. Curry Park, State Highway 28, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357

CULLMAN DERBY—Noon. Soap Box Races. Clifton Street, Unadilla. https://ccdcderby.com/index.cfm

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with The WP’s, Dan and Gavin Hardy.” The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1523350039375906

FUNDRAISER—1 p.m. “Oneonta Theatre Fundraiser Golf Tournament.” Men’s, women’s and mixed teams of all skill levels. Contest, 50/50 raffle and barbecue at 5 p.m. Tickets required. Presented by the Friends of the Oneonta Theatre at Oneonta Country Club, 9 Country Club Drive, Oneonta. (607) 434-1930 or https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfTheOneontaTheatre/

CHANGEOVER DAY—2-3:30 p.m. If traveling south from Cooperstown on State Route 28, seek an alternate route. Cooperstown Dreams Park, Cooperstown. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

RELIGION—4-7 p.m. Opening day for the 35th Summer Institute of Theology. Ecumenical faith-based Christian education for everyone. Held 7/12 through 7/17, featuring seminars on topics from art and faith, to social justice and current events, to spirituality. Fees apply; registration required. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 287-5434 or https://sithc.org/this-year/

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