PaintFest 2025 at FoxCare

ART FEST—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “PaintFest 2025.” Painting activities, workshops, demonstrations and more. Admission by donation. Presented by the Oneonta World of Learning at FoxCare Center, 1 Foxcare Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-8543 or https://www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning

SUBMISSION—Last day to submit works for exhibition in the “Some Bodies” art exhibit, exploring intimacy and identity through depictions of the human figure. Fees apply. Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/open-calls

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Main Stage Theatre, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

CARNIVAL—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “2025 PTA Crayon Carnival.” Bounce house, games, prizes, food, musical cakes, community tables and more. Admission fees apply or donate your old crayons. Red Bursey Gymnasium, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownPTA

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

AGING—10 a.m. “Understanding Estate & Elder Law Planning Class.” Presented by the Cherry Valley-Springfield CS Spring 2025 Continuing ED Program. Free; registration required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry valley. (607) 264-3265 or https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Support Cherry Valley Cadette Troop 20070. Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, 31 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553673762874

MEMORIAL—10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Open viewing of the Aids Memorial Quilt and the Gilbert Baker Foundation’s “Flag in the Map” exhibit. At 5 p.m., there will be a Names Ceremony with guest speakers. Presented by the Otsego Pride Alliance and the Women’s and Gender Studies at SUNY Oneonta. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

COMIC-CON REVIVAL—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “BIG Geek Energy.” Celebrate all things fictional. Come in costume and explore the comic artists and authors, enter the cosplay contest, enjoy the youth art show, explore the vendors and more. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Steamstressandco@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067449128482

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Creative Writing Class.” Presented by 20-year newspaper columnist Chris Keefer. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. “Bird-Friendly Windows Workshop.” Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society at Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River Street, Sidney. (607) 397-3815 or https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Greeting Card Workshop.” Make four different custom greeting cards with Linda Shea. Free; registration required. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaPublicLibrary

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Made in Middlefield III.” Textiles, lighting, fine and rustic wood objects, and more by local artists/artisans. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Soup and Sandwich Luncheon.” Eat in or take out. New Life Fellowship Hall, Gilbertsville Baptist Church, Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2993 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=29793147436950617&set=gm.2457779961232291&idorvanity=1641876026156026

WORKSHOP—Noon to 2 p.m. “Make Your Own Sketchbook.” Free; all materials provided. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/community-creates-lunar-new-year-hct8p-y35je

CORNHOLE—Noon; registration at 11 a.m. “Arc Otsego Cornhole Tournament.” Fees apply. The Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-8595 or https://www.facebook.com/arcotsego/

SPRING—1 p.m. “Spring Equinox Workshop: Planting Seeds & Finding Balance.” Standing yoga, reflective writing exercises and more. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

QUILTING—1-4 p.m. “Introduction to Foundation Paper Piecing.” Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

DRUM & DANCE—2 p.m. All welcome. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131

DANCE—3-5 p.m. “Barn Dance.” Featuring Paul Rosenberg calling, with live music by Tamarack. Free, all welcome. Presented by the Friends of the Library. Strawberry Hall, across from the Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

OPEN MIC—6-8 p.m. An evening of live music, poetry, comedy and more, hosted by Khalil Jade. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

MUSICAL—7 p.m. “Mean Girls Jr.” Fees apply. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 3/23. Presented by the Drama Club at the Cherry-Valley Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

