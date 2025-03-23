TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 24

Herb Garden Workshop

GARDEN—6:30 p.m. “Make and Take: Indoor Herb Garden.” Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club at St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with members of the Cooperstown Board of Trustees to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Richfield Springs High School, 93 East Main Street, Richfield Springs. RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Presented by instructor Carol Thompson. Free, open to all ages. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall next door to Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 8 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and have a percentage of the proceeds go to benefit the hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Autumn Café, 244 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6845 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Philly cheeseburgers, O’Brien potatoes, zucchini and chocolate chip cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CONNECTIONS—Noon. “Painting with Marjorie.” Paint vibrant spring scenes on canvas. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Mondays starting 3/24. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—1-3 p.m. “Technology Help.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

BLOOD DRIVE—1-5:30 p.m. Bassett Hall, 31 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

SKATING—3-7 p.m., mixed use. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

DISCUSSION—3-5 p.m. “Current Events Discussion Group.” Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1067808248/

AGING—4 p.m. “Planning for Successful Aging: Funeral Pre-Planning.” Presented by the Leatherstocking Chapter of the NYS Funeral Directors Association with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Classroom A at the Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

SUPPORT GROUP—6:30 p.m. “Divorce Care Support Group.” Presented by the Community Bible Chapel at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. https://www.divorcecare.org/groups/252042

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR