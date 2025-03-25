TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26

Kids Introduction to 3D Printing

WORKSHOP—3:45-5 p.m. “Learn About 3D Printing: Intro to 3D Printing for Kids.” Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Stories and crafts with Youth Librarian JoAnn Fralick. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft. Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3482724132033119/3482724135366452/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held the fourth Wednesday of each month. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Church Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

STORYTIME—10:15 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers in for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1076087437892383&set=a.557428283091637

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch featuring a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, country-blend vegetables and fruit cocktail. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

SKATING—3-7 p.m., mixed use. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1013667914127582&set=a.622948956532815

CRAFT CLUB—3 p.m. Bring a crochet, knit or sewing project to work on. Beginners welcome. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=959842709617737&set=a.418484840420196

NETWORKING—5 p.m. “Fun Professionals Meet Up: Professional Vision Board Edition!” Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 643-2256 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1014065997452109?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

MEDITATE—5:30-6:30 p.m. “Learn to Meditate: Winter Meditation Series.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. Held Wednesdays through 4/16. The Village Library of Cooperstown, Upstairs ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2843837132445798/2843837135779131/?active_tab=about

CRAFT—6 p.m. “Bunny Wreath.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga: A Beginner’s Class.” Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. The Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1641876026156026/user/100000467045003/

