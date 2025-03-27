TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 28

Unatego Students Present

‘The Government Inspector’

THEATER—7 p.m. “The Government Inspector” by Nikolai Gogol, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher. Presented by Unatego Cue and Curtain. Unatego High School Auditorium, 2641 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 988-5000 or https://www.facebook.com/Unatego.org/?ref=embed_page#

COWORKING—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Free Day Pass.” Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 643-2256 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1082866126969242/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2424218591260763/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=948706197283749&set=a.458767152944325

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=620565867270799&set=pb.100079521741383.-2207520000

THRIFTING—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $1 Bag Sale (except for tagged jewelry). Continues through 3/29. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

AGING—11 a.m. “Cell Phones For Seniors.” Instructor Eric Camier teaches the basics of cell phone operation and answers questions. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1046038777552370&set=pcb.1046038827552365

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of baked fish with dill sauce, rice, spinach and pears. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

SKATING—3-7 p.m., mixed use. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1013667914127582&set=a.622948956532815

FINALE—3:30-5 p.m. “Free Theatre & Public Speaking Classes.” Open to kids aged 7-12. Presented by the Future for Oneonta Foundation at Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (6070 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=9120582804643463&set=gm.1353985549365830&idorvanity=867150158049374

TAX SEASON—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Laurens Central School, 55 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-2050, ext. 1120 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

FILM—6 p.m. “Friday Night Film.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1076087437892383&set=a.557428283091637

OPEN MIC—7-10 p.m. Participants are encouraged to share a talent, from song to poetry, history and more. No politicking permitted. The Meeting House, 3080 County Highway 11, Hartwick. smcguire@hartwickleah.org

THEATER—7 p.m. “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling. Tickets required. Also showing 3/29. NJ Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or https://www.facebook.com/cooperstowncsd

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Faculty Showcase Concert.” Presented by the Hartwick College Department of Music. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

CONCERT—8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. “Dead Again: Type O Negative Tribute.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://foothills.ticketleap.com/dead-again-type-o-negative-tribute-with-issues/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR