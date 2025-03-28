TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 29

Fundraiser To Support Schenevus

Classes of 2026 & 2027

AUCTION—2 p.m.; doors open at 10 a.m. “Dragon Treasures Auction.” Support Schenevus Classes of 2026 and 2027. Must be present to win. Schenevus Central School Gymnasium. 159 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-5881 or https://www.schenevuscsd.org/events?id=36854145

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

OPEN HOUSE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. SUNY Delhi, 454 Delhi Drive, Delhi. (607) 746-4000 or https://www.delhi.edu/admission/visit-delhi/open-house/index.php

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=620565867270799&set=pb.100079521741383.-2207520000

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

TEA CEREMONY—10 a.m. “Experience the Art of Gong Fu Cha: A Mindful Tea Ceremony with Alyssa Hardy.” Slow, intentional tea experience over the course of an hour as the flavors of each pour evolve and change. Fees apply; registration required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/615243377885278

TAX SEASON—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

BOOK SALE—10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Non-fiction books available, from history to self-help. Fees apply. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaPublicLibrary

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Creative Writing Class.” Presented by 20-year newspaper columnist Chris Keefer. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1158725662390767/1158725669057433/?active_tab=about

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Made in Middlefield III.” Textile, lighting, fine and rustic wood objects, and more by local artists/artisans. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. “Bird Friendly Windows Workshop.” Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society at Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 397-3815 or https://www.facebook.com/events/532336625937731/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EXHIBIT—11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Made in Middlefield III.” Textile, lighting, fine and rustic wood objects, and more by local artists/artisans. Includes informal “show and tell” with Bill Ralston and Molly Whyte discussing their works currently on view. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/events/569175218789237/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

HUNTER PRIDE—1-6 p.m. “Banquet and Fundraiser.” Presented by Adirondack-Catskill Chapter of Safari Club International. Doors open at 1, auction at 3, banquet at 6. Reservations required. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 988-6334 or https://adirondackcatskillsci.com/banquet.html

OPENING RECEIPTION—1-4 p.m. “The Roads of Our Lives.” Exhibit by photographer Nick Kelsh. Artist talk held at 2 p.m. Exhibit on view through 4/26. Bright Hill Word & Image Gallery, 94 Church Street, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1601922784544022/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

KIDS QUILT CLASS—1-4 p.m. “Make a Throw Quilt: Two Day Sewing Class.” Designed for children aged 6-12 with a basic understanding of hand sewing, pinning, measuring, ironing and sewing machine use. Materials provided. Fees apply; registration required. Continues 3/30. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/children-programming.html

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

FOREST OWNERS—1:30-3:30 p.m. “Controlling Unwanted Vegetation, With and Without Chemicals.” Panel discussion at the open meeting of the New York Forest Owners Association. Free; open to the public. Held in the auditorium at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 840 Upper Front Street, Binghamton. (607) 365-2214 or https://nyfoa.org/events/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

LECTURE—2 p.m. “America 250: The Ballston Connection.” Rich Reynolds, historian of the Town of Ballston, will discuss the important role Ballston played during the American Revolution and some of the lesser known local skirmishes and heroes. Free. New York State Military Museum, 61 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs. (518) 581-5100 or https://www.facebook.com/newyorkstatemilitarymuseum/

GAME—6 p.m. to closing. “First Pokémon Trade Night!” All ages welcome, adult supervision requested. Good Games, 154 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-8892 or https://www.facebook.com/events/593394673687638/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

THEATER—7 p.m. “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling. Tickets required. NJ Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or https://www.facebook.com/cooperstowncsd

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Romeo Delight: America’s #1 Van Halen Tribute Show.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://foothills.ticketleap.com/romeo-delight—americas-1-van-halen-tribute–foothills-oneonta/

