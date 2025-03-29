TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 30

The Glimmerglass Historic District

with the Friends of the Village Library

SUNDAY SPEAKER SERIES—3 p.m. “Protecting Place through Preservation: Glimmerglass Historic District.” Hosted by Otsego 2000 Executive Director Ellen Pope and former Executive Director Martha Frey. Free; open to the public. Upstairs Ballroom, Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1094069499427510&set=a.557428283091637

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/425525670550361/425525673883694/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FINALE—8:30-2 p.m. “Sugaring Off Sundays.” Admission fees apply. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/sos/2025-03-30/

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1849943919094006/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MUSIC—1 p.m. “Sevi D.” Original music that blends punk, blues, folk and jazz. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1994429317716887

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—2 p.m. “Unfortunate Local Events.” Attendees choose from folders containing clippings and information on local disasters from fires to floods, accidents and more. They will then give a summary of the event to the group. All welcome. Presented by the Town of Maryland Historical Society at the AmVets Building, 25 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-9343 or https://www.facebook.com/events/663880986179027/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

VIDEO GAME—2-7 p.m. “Super Smash Bros Tournament.” Entry fee applies. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.start.gg/tournament/good-games-smash-3-30-25/details

OPEN AUDITIONS—5:30 p.m. “Hamlet.” Paid roles. Open to actors of all experience levels. Also accepting video auditions. Glimmer Globe Theatre and Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/auditions

MUSIC—6 p.m. “Kirtan at Cooperstown Presbyterian.” Interfaith community space for reflection, prayer and devotion through sacred music. Donations gratefully accepted. First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/events/1220513273410043/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

