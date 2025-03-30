TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 31

Tom Green at Foothills PAC

COMEDY—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. “An Evening of Stand-Up Comedy with Tom Green.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://foothills.ticketleap.com/an-evening-of-stand-up-comedy-tom-green/

EXERCISE GROUP—9 a.m. Held Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Presented by instructor Carol Thompson. Free, open to all ages. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall next door to the Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/982647839860483/982647849860482/?event_time_id=982647849860482

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken parmesan, rotini in sauce, Italian green beans and brownies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=965901502382920&set=a.191411759831902

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

QUILTING GROUP—1 p.m. Held each Monday. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. LEAF’s Tessa Davidson presents on safe prescription disposal. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232162230509754&set=pcb.2659434667598802

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

SKATING—3-7 p.m., mixed use. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1013667914127582&set=a.622948956532815

DISCUSSION—3-5 p.m. “Current Events Discussion Group.” Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1067808248/

AGING—4 p.m. “Planning for Successful Aging: How to Have the Hard Talk with Loved Ones.” Presented by Helios Care with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Classroom A at the Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/posts/pfbid05rdtRmKXVx6FVktLTZeb2rLKQ5PhsszNEifPJFZrZ58ae3NQCb9ka72MqKwUazTjl

KIDS PLAY—5:15 p.m. “Strong Kids, Strong Play.” Fees apply. Also held 4/7. Oneonta Family YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122202551528139100&set=a.122112922910139100

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

SUPPORT GROUP—6:30 p.m. “Divorce Care Support Group.” Presented by the Community Bible Chapel. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. https://www.divorcecare.org/findagroup

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR