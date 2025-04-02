TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2

Open Studio Life Drawing with

the Cooperstown Art Association

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by an association member, who will field questions and comments. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

VETERANS—8-10 a.m. “Veterans Breakfast at Laurens Legion.” Held first Wednesday of each month. Free. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10233307440252398&set=gm.9515306448497554&idorvanity=448189265209363

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Stories and crafts with Youth Librarian JoAnn Fralick. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10:15 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each week for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344.

CAREER FAIR—Noon to 2 p.m. 50+ employers from various industries seeking employees. Robert McLaughlin College Center, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or https://www.herkimer.edu/academics/career-services/career-fair/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

CRAFT CLUB—3 p.m. Bring a crochet, knit or sewing project to work on. Beginners welcome. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

WEIGHT WATCHERS—5 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

MEDITATION—5:30-6:30 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. Held Wednesdays through 4/16. The Village Library of Cooperstown, upstairs ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2843837132445798/2843837152445796/?active_tab=about

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga: A Beginner’s Class.” Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. The Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1641876026156026/user/100000467045003/

