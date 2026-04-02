TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, April 3

Evening Dance with Friends

CONTRADANCE—7:30 p.m. Featuring caller Garry Aney; music by Peter Blue and Friends. Presented by the Otsego Dance Society. Fees apply. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8164 or https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

WORSHIP—“Good Friday.”https://www.otsegocountylutheranparish.com/

· 10 a.m. Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6852.

· Noon. Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9613.

· 4:30 p.m. Shineman Chapel, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta.

· 7 p.m. St. Matthew Lutheran Church with Laurens Presbyterian Church at 125 Main Street, Laurens.

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1238470041755001&set=a.418484840420196

EASTER—10 a.m. “OWL Egg Hunt.” Free; registration required. Presented by Oneonta World of Learning at Fortin Park, Hangar #1, 101 Youngs Road, Oneonta. (607) 431-8543 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2039220843324377?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=920143710646345&set=a.182156554445068

CHILDREN—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Make and Play: A Creative Playgroup for Toddlers and Preschoolers.” Open to children under 5. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held each Friday. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/make-and-play-4-3

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

GAMES—11 a.m. Beginner Mahjong. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=920143710646345&set=a.182156554445068

EASTER—11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Photos with the Easter Bunny. Free 4×6 photo. Additional packages available for purchase. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. (315) 266-4900 or https://www.basspro.com/b/easter

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, green beans, stewed tomatoes, and mandarin oranges. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GARDENING—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Mole Control” and “Feeding Friendly Insects: Delay Garden Clean-up.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars?fbclid=IwAR2Z1YauDmRdYUjxc_JsifbWDIzEg9cqM_DyZraYBoiW4ygEZS4_QAycyp8

BABIES—1 p.m. “Caregiver and Me Exercise Class.” Open to children ages 0-2. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

EASTER—1-3:30 p.m. Steampunk Egg Workshop. Create your own steampunk masterpiece. Fees apply; registration recommended. All supplies and instructions provided. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta. (607) 431-8543 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1438068708116899&set=a.670826358174475

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

DINNER—5-7 p.m. “Fried Fish Dinner.” Fees apply. Open to the public. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122192986718460363&set=a.122095360988460363

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Enlightenment.” First Friday event. Featuring clay lamps from Smithy Gallery artists. Show runs through 4/26. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/4287681868213244?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Poems, songs, dance, stories, comedy and more. Register at the door to perform. Donations appreciated. Held first Friday of each month. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Old School Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “The Life and Death of Stars.” Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Visions Concert Series presents “A Zeppelin Thing: The Premier Led Zeppelin Tribute.” Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/foothills-1/visions-concert-series-presents-a-zeppelin-thing-the-premiere-led-zeppelin-tribute-foothills-oneonta

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR