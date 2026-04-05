TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, April 6

Open Pottery Studio at The Smithy

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

VETERANS—Last day for veterans to register for a free veteran dinner to be held at 6 p.m. on 4/8. Oneonta Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1312 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122164107158895731&set=a.122109203768895731

EMPLOYMENT—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advanced Manufacturing Training Program. 4-week course held Monday to Friday through 4/29. Must be 18+ with a high-school diploma or equivalent. Free. SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122171089040749882&set=a.122101419512749882

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. “One-on-One Tech Support.” Get help using personal devices, from iPhones to tablets. Held each first Monday of the month with Debra Miller. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10237050369870183&set=gm.3006193569589575&idorvanity=1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. “Senior Walk/Cornhole.” Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237770986725154&set=pcb.3038900039652261

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and ice cream. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Worcester United Methodist Church, 111 Main Street, Worcester. RedCrossBlood.org.

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

TAXES—6-8 p.m. Free Tax Preparation. Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15. 2nd Floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

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