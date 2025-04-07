TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 8

Preschoolers Learn About Art

with Fenimore Art Museum

MUSEUM—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” Special one-hour program for toddlers and their families including storytime, artwork tour and a craft or activity based on the Draw a Bird Day. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Hamden Rail Trail. Contact hike leader Tom Austin, (607) 435-8107 or https://susqadk.org/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Toddler Play Stations.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1097358062431987&set=a.557428283091637

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of lemon chicken, seasoned noodles, green beans and no-bake cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Day.” Observe the transition from winter to spring, find signs of the season. Free; registration required. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (6070 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-day-gilbert-lake-state-park-1

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (607) 547-4232 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

GARDEN CLUB—3-4:30 p.m. “Growing Green Thumbs.” Grades K-6 meet to plan the garden, eat healthy, sow seeds, learn about plant care and more. Fees apply. Held Tuesdays through 4/22. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 124 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1091779086088452&set=a.431759115423789

WORKSHOP—4-6 p.m. “Flower Fairy Doll Workshop.” Presented by JoAnne Fredette. Fees apply. Continues 4/15. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=591957390532296&set=pcb.3079135772237219

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. Instrumental Chamber Ensembles Concert. Featuring the Brass Ensemble, Flute Choir, Percussion Ensemble and more. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR