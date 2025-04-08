TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9

Free Spaghetti Dinner

FREE DINNER—5-7 p.m. Spaghetti Dinner. Free, All welcome. Held 2nd Wednesday of each month. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. (607) 369-7425 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1036557748498799&set=pb.100064337517128.-2207520000

DEADLINE—Last day to apply. “The Art of New York: Annual Juried Art Show.” Presented by The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://www.arkellmuseum.org/regional-art-call-for-entries?fbclid=IwY2xjawJX2hxleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHcPnUqC0aTG0ZEPZ6t2gWFx3T4t-lmcPdI7hnr0MqCjT0tP4TiYrAZ50VQ_aem_tt54WPEDHjRsKgb1SliO2w

EXERCISE GROUP—9 a.m. Held Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

CONTEST—9 a.m. “PEEPS Diorama Contest.” Teams submit a PEEPS-themed masterpiece for judging. All ages welcome. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Stories and crafts with Youth Librarian JoAnn Fralick. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft. Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2036060000221191/2036060016887856/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

STORYTIME—10:15 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1097358062431987&set=a.557428283091637

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of hamburger cabbage casserole, cauliflower, corn and pudding parfait. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Levine Center, AO Fox Memorial Hospital, 1 Norton Avenue, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

CRAFT—1 p.m. “Easter Card Making.” Suggested donation applies; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. “Open Studio.” Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

WEIGHT WATCHERS—5 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

MEDITATE—5:30-6:30 p.m. “Learn to Meditate: Winter Meditation Series.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. Held Wednesdays through 4/16. The Village Library of Cooperstown, Upstairs Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2843837132445798/2843837149112463/?active_tab=about

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga: A Beginner’s Class.” Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. The Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1641876026156026/user/100000467045003/

LECTURE—7-8:30 p.m. “Be Informed: Japanese Knotweed.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-japanese-knotweed

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR