TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 12

Memorial Scholarship Benefit

BENEFIT—Noon. “The Ron Kane Memorial Scholarship Benefit.” Celebration of life and Chinese auction. Hartwick Fire Department Co. #1, 3088 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7741 or https://www.facebook.com/events/642124558516278/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

EASTER—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Easter Craft Show.” Baked good, crafts, gifts, candles and more. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1833576010820708/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

TAX SEASON—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Baking at Lippitt Farmhouse.” Fees apply; registration required. Lunch and materials included. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/events/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Spring Awakening.” Sharon Springs. https://allevents.in/sharon%20springs/sharon-springs-annual-spring-awakening/200027928409645

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Bird Friendly Windows Workshop.” Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society at SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle, Cobleskill. (607) 397-3815 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1888393521980160/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Easter Shopping.” Markets held 2nd Saturday of each Month. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552170876619

EXHIBIT FINALE—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Last day to “Made in Middlefield III.” Includes meet-the-artist program at 1 p.m. during which artists will informally discuss/demonstrate their work as featured in the exhibit. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

EASTER—11 a.m. “Easter Egg Hunt.” Unadilla Public Library, Community Field, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=679390438255395&set=a.244415948419515

BUSINESS—11 a.m. Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh. Mountain Magic Market, 52 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1197116565758178&set=a.506675814802260

EASTER—11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free pictures with the Easter Bunny. Registration suggested. Bass Pro Shops, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. (315) 266-4900 or https://www.facebook.com/events/668148239032483/668148269032480/?active_tab=about

FLOWERS—11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Spring Orchid Show.” Presented by the Southern Tier Orchid Society. Includes “Intro to Orchids” at 2 p.m. Fees apply. Continues 4/13. Johnson City Senior Center, 30 Brocton Street, Johnson City. stosorchids.shows@gmail.com or https://www.southerntierorchids.org/

EASTER—11 a.m. “Roxbury Easter Egg Hunt.” Bring your own baskets. Free; held rain or shine. Kirkside Park, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/roxbury-easter-egg-hunt

FINALE—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Made in Middlefield III.” Textile, lighting, fine and rustic wood objects, and more by local artists/artisans. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

LIBRARY—Noon. “Adult Crochet.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1065693535585014&set=a.458767152944325

ART—1-3 p.m. “Participatory Art Activities.” Nick Stag, aka “Everybody the Artist,” leads a Laugh Club. This fun meet-up will use laughter as an art form. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/674222628377867/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Spring Flower Workshop.” Presented by Cultivate Shop & Studio. Fees apply; registration required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1586608928780714/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EASTER—2 p.m. “Ommegang Easter Egg Hunt.” Featuring age-specific hunts, golden egg prizes and a 21+ hunt. Tap House, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=663246699591014&set=pcb.663246756257675

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Figurative Connections” by Scott Magin and “From Backyard to Bog” by Sasha Glinski. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/2025-calendar.html

DANCE—6-9 p.m. “Valentine’s Sockhop.” Fees apply. Proceeds benefit the Family Service Association. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/events/640889031843449/

POTLUCK—6:30 p.m. Good food and fellowship. Bring a dish to share. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 6852 County Highway 26.

FUNDRAISER—7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 for Mali Market. Folksinger Reggie Harris Fundraiser Concert. Songs of hope and freedom to raise funds for solar panels for Youchaou’s School in Mali. Admission by donation. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-1316 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1001170644744691/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

