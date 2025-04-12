TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 13

Support Local Community Health Center

FUNDRAISER—2-6 p.m. “Fundraiser for the Cherry Valley Community Health Center.” Presented by the Daughters of Grace. Music by the Rustic Chill Music Ministry, silent auction, worship and more. Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10162129947771936&set=gm.1620548868592487&idorvanity=128618074452248

FLOWERS—10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Spring Orchid Show.” Presented by the Southern Tier Orchid Society. Includes orchid repotting demonstration at 2 p.m. Fees apply. Johnson City Senior Center, 30 Brocton Street, Johnson City. stosorchids.shows@gmail.com or https://www.southerntierorchids.org/

EASTER—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free pictures with the Easter Bunny. Registration suggested. Bass Pro Shops, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. (315) 266-4900 or https://www.facebook.com/events/668148239032483/668148265699147/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1849943915760673/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1100453078789152&set=a.557428283091637

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Session with Brodie Coleman and Yana King.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4055520701334741

CRAFT—1-:3:30 p.m. “Macramé Class: Make Your Own Plant Hanger.” Fees apply; registration required. Supplies included. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=532318096563262&set=a.108861962242213

EASTER—2 p.m. “Psalm Sing.” Sing Psalms with Oneonta’s newest church. No experience required. Refreshments to follow. Oneonta Reformed Presbyterian Church, 381 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 437-5068 or https://www.facebook.com/events/615768228038288/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Trio Wanderer.” Award-winning chamber ensemble performs works by Mendelssohn, Boulanger and Ravel. Suggested donation applies. Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford at the First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. https://www.friendsmusic.org

