TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, April 13

Herbs for Spring and Summer

with the Oneonta Garden Club

GARDENING—6:30 p.m. “Magical Herbs of Spring and Summer.” Presented by Gert Coleman, Master Gardener with the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Get tips on growing and using tender spring herbs. All welcome. Presented by the Oneonta Garden Club at St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. lauriezimniewicz@gmail.com

EXHIBIT—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Liberty.” Special exhibit to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. Show continues through 4/27. The Cogar Gallery, Robert McLaughlin College Center at Herkimer County Community College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. comojm@herkimer.edu or https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3862/cogar-gallery-announces-call-for-art-submissions-for-liberty-exhibition

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Headstart Storytime.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1326405266180505&set=pcb.1326409482846750

SWIMMING—11:30 a.m. to noon. “Strong Kids: SPLASH.” Children who are independent in the water have a chance to move and play to music. Fees apply; registration required. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 ext. 9 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122257967894139100&set=a.122112922910139100

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of sausage and cheddar frittata, hash browns, muffin, and a fruit cup. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

QUILTING—1-4 p.m. “Drop-in Quilting Class: 9-Patch Quilt Block.” Series held the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month. Fees apply. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

VETERANS—5-7 p.m. “Women’s Veteran Night.” Good company, dinner and more with fellow women veterans. Held second Monday of each month. Oneonta Veteran’s Ourtreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576871946292

TAXES—6-8 p.m. Free Tax Preparation. Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15 (except on 3/16 and 3/17). 2nd Floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta.(607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

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