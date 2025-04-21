TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 22

Meeting To Organize Book

Clubs at Hartwick Library

LIBRARY—3 p.m. “Glimmerglass Guild: Odyssey Alive.” Free one-hour program to introduce students to Homer’s epic poem “Odyssey” and to its adaptation and staging as a youth opera. Glimmerglass Guild member Mary Margaret Kuhn will share the story. Open to elementary school-aged children. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1106606338173826&set=a.557428283091637

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Table Rock, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Jim Ipsen, (607) 715-0752 or https://susqadk.org/

MUSEUM—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” One-hour program for toddlers and their families, including story time, artwork tour and a craft or activity based on Earth Day. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Toddler Play Stations.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1100453078789152&set=a.557428283091637

AGING—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Spring into Wellness and Aging.” 30 community-based organizations gather to share resources and programs to help people age in place and stay active in the community. The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/events/655025250298600/?post_id=655026276965164&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment_media%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time!” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514525&PK=877170

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ziti with meatballs, tossed salad, garlic bread and carnival cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

AGING—Noon. “Age-Tastic.” Fun, interactive board game designed to improve health, safety and well-being. Held Tuesdays through 6/3. The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=991405293165874&set=a.191411759831902

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

OUTDOORS—3:30-5 p.m. “Afterschool Fishing Club.” Open to children 5th-6th Grade. Fees apply. Bring your own spare clothes, shoes, fishing pole, water and a snack. Registration required. Held each Tuesday. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 107 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1119023656697328&set=a.431759115423789

FUNDRAISER—4 p.m. to closing. “Dine Out for the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra.” 10% of the evening’s proceeds will support the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra. Upstate Bar & Grill, 5418 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. rsummers@fenimore-orchestra.org.

FIRST AID—5:30-8:30 p.m. “CPR/AED First Aid Certification.” Presented by the American Red Cross. Continues 4/24. Free; registration required. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 130 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1110801857519508&set=a.431759115423789