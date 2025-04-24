TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 25

CCS Art Exhibit Opening at CAA

CELEBRATION—5-7 p.m. “Art & Music Night.” Opening of the Cooperstown Central School Art Exhibit. Opening night includes music by CCS students with food and drink provided by FOMA and the CAA. Exhibit on view through 5/9. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2687845864937065/2687845894937062?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Bring your own mat. Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2424218581260764/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—10 a.m. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/626249877049485/626249883716151?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1065693535585014&set=a.458767152944325

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pb.100079521741383.-2207520000

CRAFT—10 a.m. “Fairy Lantern.” Free; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=643443434983042&set=pb.100079521741383.-2207520000

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free children’s program with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514523&PK=881339

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken stir fry over rice, Japanese-blend vegetables and apples. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CRAFT—Noon to 2 p.m. “Community Creates: Seed Paper Making.” Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/community-creates-lunar-new-year-hct8p-y35je-r8aza

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

BLOOD DIVE—1:30-5:30 p.m. Presented by the National Honor Society. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

BENEFIT— 4 p.m. “Springfield Fire Department Annual Chicken Barbeque.” Take out or dine in. Springfield Fire Department, East Springfield Fire House, 5727 State Highway 20, East Springfield. Springfieldfiredept@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldFireNY/

FLOWERS—5-6:30 p.m. “Flowers After Hours.” Sip, socialize and create a beautiful bouquet. Pay for what you pick. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or https://www.facebook.com/events/632835349699454/?acontext=event_action_history[mechanismdiscovery_following_tabsurfacebookmark]ref_notif_typenull

QUILTING—5:30 p.m. “Evening Appliqué Series #1: Iron-On Appliqué.” Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Friday Night Film: Pride and Prejudice.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1100453078789152&set=a.557428283091637

DANCE—7-10 p.m. “Back to the ‘80s Dance Party.” DJ, raffle, costume contest, drinks and dancing. Suggested donations apply. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

THEATRE—7 p.m. Bi-Annual Dance Showcase, “Resilience.” Presented by the Hartwick College Theatre Arts Department. Fees apply. Also held 4/26. Slade Theatre, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/521974384304972/521974390971638/?active_tab=about

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “A Crazy Little Café Called Love.” Presented by the Catskill Community Players. Fees apply. Also showing 4/26 and at 2 p.m. on 4/27. Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. info@catskillplayers.org or https://catskillplayers.org/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 4/26. Goodrich Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1887

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR