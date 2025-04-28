TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 29

Learn 3-D Printing with the

Huntington Memorial Library

WORKSHOP—5:30 p.m. “3D Printing Workshop: For Beginners.” Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/events/682582644156482/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GOVERNMENT—9 a.m. Meeting of the Otsego County Technology and Strategic Planning Committee, chaired by Andrew Marietta. Also streamed via Facebook Live. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Andes Rail Trail, 266 Depot Street, Andes. Contact hike leaders Bill and Kathy Holmstrom, (607) 988-7180 or https://susqadk.org/

HEALTH—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Breast Cancer: Screening Saves Lives.” Mobile mammography van available to women aged 40+ who have not had a mammogram in the past year and show no signs or symptoms of breast cancer. Family Planning of South Central NY, 37 Dietz Street, Oneonta. 1 (888) 345-0225 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1042373704582107&set=a.479395414213275

MUSEUM—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” Special one-hour program for toddlers and their families, featuring story time, tour and a craft or activity based on International Dance Day. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Toddler Craft Activity.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1100453078789152&set=a.557428283091637

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time!” Stop in with a device and get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514525&PK=877171

EMPLOYMENT—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free Seven County Virtual Job Fair. Presented online by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties. Registration required. https://www.working-solutions.org/news/free-virtual-job-fair-tuesday-april-29-2025

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Philly cheeseburger, O’Brien potatoes, cauliflower and pudding. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

AGING—Noon. “Age-Tastic.” Fun, interactive board game designed to improve health, safety and well-being. Held Tuesdays through 6/3. The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=991405293165874&set=a.191411759831902

OUTDOORS—3:30-5 p.m. “Afterschool Fishing Club.” Open to children in Grades 5-6. Fees apply. Bring spare clothes, shoes, fishing pole, water and a snack. Registration required. Held each Tuesday. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 107 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1119023656697328&set=a.431759115423789

POTTERY—3:30-5:15 p.m. “Kids Clay: Sundials and Lanterns.” Four-week class open to grades 4-8. Presented by instructor Jeanne Knowles. Fees apply. Held Tuesdays through 5/20. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/KidsClayGrades48SundialsandLanterns4Weeks

LIBRARY—4 p.m. “Library Board Meeting.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1100453078789152&set=a.557428283091637

WEATHERIZATION—5:30 p.m. “Energy Education Weatherization Workshop.” Hands-on experience with various measures to save money and energy. Registration required. Presented by the Mohawk Valley Region Clean Energy Hub. Middleburgh Library, 323 Main Street, Middleburgh. (518) 234-4303 ext. 114 or https://www.mohawkvalleyenergychoices.org/events

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Let’s Meditate: Sahaja Meditation Drop-In Classes.” Presented by Sahaja Meditation. Held each Tuesday through 6/24. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4001516213457017/4001516236790348/?post_id=4001517950123510&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22footer_attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. “Centering the Potter and the Clay.” Presented by instructor Karla Andela. Held Tuesdays through 5/20. Fees apply. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/CenteringthePotterandtheClay4weeks

