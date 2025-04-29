TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30

More than 40 Employers

Expected at Milford Job Fair

EMPLOYMENT—9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Annual Job Fair. 40+ employers. ONC Boces, 1914 County Highway 35, Milford. (607) 286-7715 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=24424679487122000&set=gm.1387523535782612&idorvanity=624791908722449

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2036060000221191/2036060006887857/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

STORY TIME—10:15 a.m. Babies and toddlers listen to stories read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1100453078789152&set=a.557428283091637

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken riggies, broccoli, tossed salad and fruit cocktail. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1:30-6 p.m. Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Central School, 693 State Highway 51, Gilbertsville. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

TECHNOLOGY HELP—2-4 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

CRAFT—3-4:45 p.m. “Crochet Circle Plus.” All crafters, from knitters to scrapbookers, are invited for inspiration, good company and free coffee. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

POTTERY— 6-9 p.m. “Throwing on the Wheel.” Eight-week class presented by instructor Adam Jennett. Held Wednesdays through 6/25. Fees apply. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/ThrowingontheWheelwithAdamJennett8Weeks

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga: A Beginner’s Class.” Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. The Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1641876026156026/user/100000467045003/

