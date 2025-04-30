TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, May 1

The Youth of Susan Fenimore Cooper

Lecture Presented by the Fenimore Art Museum

LECTURE—7 p.m. “Susan Fenimore Cooper’s Youth in Europe: The Making of Environmental Understanding.” Presented online by professor Rochelle L. Johnson. Suggested donation appreciated. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/618386863896548

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

POTTERY— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Throwing Sets on the Wheel.” Eight-week class presented by instructor Jasmine Crowe. Held Thursdays through 6/26. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/ThrowingSetsontheWheel8Weeks

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Picture Book Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. Held each Thursday or by appointment. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAME—5:30 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

BUSINESS—5:30 p.m. “Otsego County Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Dinner.” Fees apply; registration required. Longview Farms and Event Center, 226 Long View Drive, Edmeston. (607) 432-4500 or https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/annual-business-dinner-awards-1129

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

WORKSHOP—6-8 p.m. “Red-Wing Blackbird Workshop with Grey Fox Felting.” Fees apply; registration required. The Local Bird, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown.

(607) 282-4166 or https://www.localbirdshop.com/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession/

THEATRE—7 p.m. “Terps: Clue Edition.” Tickets required. Also showing 5/2 and at 5 p.m. on 5/3. Goodrich Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1875

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Hartwick Jazz Concert.” Presented by the Hartwick College Department of Music. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

