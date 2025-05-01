TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, May 2

Art Exhibit Opening and Open Mic

for Cherry Valley First Friday

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Elemental.” First Friday event. Show runs through 6/1. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Poems, songs, dance, stories, comedy and more. Held first Friday of each month. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Old School Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://tockify.com/cherry.valley/detail/24/1746223200000

DEADLINE—Last day to register for the “4-H Gardening Workshop: Annual Flowers.” Explore varieties, how to start from seed, and planning, planting, and caring for the annual garden. Participants will plant a container garden to take home. Fees apply; pre-registration required. Held 5/10 at 9 a.m. The Rowe House, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1149620467341706&set=a.299251229045305

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2424218567927432/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/420771577795542/420771591128874?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or http://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/?fbclid=IwY2xjawJ0g4FleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETE5ckZBM1k2WEdLdHM2S21pAR5hc2JacJ5Y15GD8qvyf-KjJx8yWm1TKBYJpSFr8tBx2xVtFtR1hvPOxOtuSQ_aem_nvNvMTEeSFS4dJiFqZka_A

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Handbuilding, Creative Clay Constructions.” Eight-week class presented by instructor Megan Adams Irving. Fees apply. Held Fridays through 6/27. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/HandbuildingCreativeClayConstructions8weeks

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514523&PK=903844

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of egg salad cold plate, carrot raisin salad, coleslaw, Kaiser rolls and ice cream. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

SPRING—Noon to 6 p.m. “Native Plant Sale.” Plants selected to grow well in our area, perfect for pollinators with options for wet areas, shade areas and everything in between. Proceeds benefit Super Heroes Humane Society. Continues 5/3. Greenhouse, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1161390795679325/1161390799012658/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22groups_highlight_units%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Spongy Moth Caterpillar Management” and “Feeding Friendly Insects: Plan To Prep Your Soil.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. https://cals.cornell.edu/spongy-moth-caterpillar-management-feeding-friendly-insects-plan-prep-your-soil

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

SUPPLY DRIVE—4-8 p.m. Donate items to mail overseas for deployed soldiers. Drop off at the Legion (closed Tuesdays). Continues through 5/23. Laurens American Legion Auxiliary, 11 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 287-9213 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=29588607780753144&set=pcb.24267474762854146

ARTS GRANTS—5 p.m. Small Arts Grants Information Session. Delaware County artists/non-profits are invited to apply for small grants to support art projects and programs. Presented online by the Roxbury Arts Group. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/grants

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “Hubbell’s 35th Anniversary.” Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

THEATRE—7 p.m. “Terps: Clue Edition.” Tickets required. Goodrich Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1876

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “A Classical Celebration.” Presented by the Catskill Choral Society. Fees apply. Also showing 5/3 at 3 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-0999 or https://www.catskillchoralsociety.org/home-page

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Anything Goes.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Fees apply. Also showing 5/3 and at 3 p.m. on 5/4. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. OrpheusTheatre.org

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Big Fish The Musical.” Presented by Tri-Town Theatre. Fees apply. Also showing 5/3 and at 2 p.m. on 5/4. Sidney High School Auditorium, 95 West Main Street, Sidney. www.tritowntheatre.com

DANCE—7:30 p.m. Contradance. Community dance featuring live music by Miss Marty and her “Smokin’ Good Band,” with caller Hilton Baxter. Presented by the Otsego Dance Society. Suggested donation applies. First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 433-6613 or https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoDanceSociety/

FILM—7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. “The Rocky Horror Star Wars Show.” Presented by Inside Insanity. Live show with shadow cast, decorations, audience participation, costumes from the franchise and more. Costumes encouraged. 18+ recommended. Free, donations graciously accepted. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. worcesterwieting@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=520673707654905&set=pb.100091368394034.-2207520000

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “The Big Takeover.” Presented by Cooperstown Concerts. Reggae party with live music, dancing, Jamaican food and tropical drinks. Tickets required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. https://cooperstown-concert-series-inc.square.site/

THEATRE—8 p.m. “Beautiful Thing” (2013). Tickets required. Hunt Union, Red Dragon Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1812

