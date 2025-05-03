TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, May 4

Community Star Wars Day Celebration

STAR WARS—Noon to 7 p.m. “Star Wars Day Celebration and Film Screening.” Trivia, costume contests, Q&A with the Star Wars Lady of Worcester, and grand finale showing of “Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.” Food, beverages and more available. Free. In partnership with the Worcester-Schenevus Library. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. worcesterwieting@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/3956032664684462/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1336721100985391/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—8 a.m. to noon. Presented by the Fly Creek Area Historical Society. Fees apply. The Old Fly Creek Grange, 208 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. (607) 345-5406 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077445521390

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” Beginners welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1849943945760670/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MEMORIAL—2-4 p.m. “Memorial Celebration in Honor of Mary and Harry Holloway.” RSVP required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1022215819964805/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MATINEE—2 p.m. “Big Fish The Musical.” Presented by Tri-Town Theatre. Fees apply. Sidney High School Auditorium, 95 West Main Street, Sidney. www.tritowntheatre.com

THEATRE—3 p.m. “Anything Goes.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. OrpheusTheatre.org

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Spring 2025 Concert: Long Ago and Far Away.” Presented by the Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble. World premiere of “Catskill March” by JP Dewey, with performances of “The Empire Strikes Back (Finale),” “Sedona,” “Moonscape Awakening” and more. Free; open to the public. Donations gratefully accepted. Oneonta High School auditorium, 130 East Street, Oneonta. https://www.catskillvalleywindensemble.org/events

THEATRE—3 p.m. “Next! Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights: The Reign of Cyrthwyn.” Featuring Joseph Scott. Free. Auditorium, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/class/2023-next-staged-reading-series-reign

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Oneonta Kirtan: Interfaith Devotional Music Meditation.” Held each first Sunday. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10223998094414756&set=gm.1883635958865827&idorvanity=1570299106866182

