TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, May 6

Meet & Greet and Learn About

Living in a Historic District

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Gathering to welcome new residents to the Village of Cooperstown. This month, in celebration of Historic Preservation Month, students of the Cooperstown Graduate Program address why preservation matters, what it means to be in a historic district, how to learn about a property and what incentives exist for owners. Includes music and refreshments. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/61554193259469/

RECOGNITION—8:30-10 a.m. “2025 Inaugural Live United Honoree Recognition Breakfast.” Recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations that create a thriving community by connecting people, resources and solutions throughout the Mohawk Valley. Tickets required. Five Points Public House and Events Center, 623 Columbia Street, Utica. (315) 733-4691 ext. 234 or https://www.unitedwaymv.org/Breakfast

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be on the Greenway Trail, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Scott Fielder, (607) 433-2727 or https://susqadk.org/

MUSEUM—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” Special one-hour program for toddlers and their families. Featuring story time, art tour and a craft or activity based on National Teacher’s Day. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514525&PK=877172

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, peas and frosted birthday cake. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

AGING—Noon. “Age-Tastic.” Fun, interactive board game designed to improve health, safety and well-being. Held Tuesdays through 6/3. The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=991405293165874&set=a.191411759831902

OUTDOORS—3:30-5 p.m. “Afterschool Fishing Club.” Open to children in fifth and sixth grades. Fees apply. Bring spare clothes, shoes, fishing pole, water and a snack. Registration required. Held each Tuesday. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 107 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1119023656697328&set=a.431759115423789

AGING—5-6:30 p.m. “Managing the Effects of Menopause.” Free. Clark Sports Center, Physical Therapy Clinic, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1616736119274821&set=gm.1634821783831862&idorvanity=128618074452248

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Let’s Meditate: Sahaja Meditation Drop-In Classes.” Presented by Sahaja Meditation. Held each Tuesday through 6/24. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4001516213457017/4001516246790347/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22footer_attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Hartwick College Rock Ensemble Concert.” Presented by the Hartwick College Department of Music. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

CONCERT—8:30 p.m.; doors open at 8 p.m. The Tow May-Tour, featuring Brotality with special guest Eleseer. Fees apply. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://foothills.ticketleap.com/brotality–eleseer—the-tow-ma/

