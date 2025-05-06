Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, May 7

Craft with the Group at
Worcester-Schenevus Library

CRAFT—3-4:45 p.m. “Crochet Circle Plus.” All crafters from knitters to scrapbookers are invited for inspiration, good company and free coffee. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

VETERANS—8-10 a.m. “Veterans Breakfast at Laurens Legion.” Held first Wednesday of each month. Free. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10233307440252398&set=gm.9515306448497554&idorvanity=448189265209363

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GOVERNMENT – 9:50 a.m. “Public Works Committee.” Chaired by Keith McCarty. Purpose: contracts. Board Chambers, County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. Streamed via https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Stories and crafts with Youth Librarian JoAnn Fralick. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/calender/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything, except priced jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

STORY TIME—10:15 a.m. Babies and toddlers listen to stories read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” A percentage of the proceeds benefit the Hospice and Palliative Care patients at Helios Care. Also held May 21. Bella Michael’s, 57 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of tuna salad, macaroni salad, corn salad, rolls and peaches. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

THEATRE—6 p.m.  Audition for “The Wizard of Oz.” Continues 5/8. Performances held 8/22-8/24. Registration required. Presented by Tri-Town Theater. Auditions held at Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge Street, Sidney.
info@tritowntheatreinc.org or https://www.tritowntheatre.com/audition

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga: A Beginner’s Class.” Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. The Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1641876026156026/user/100000467045003/

CONSERVATION—7-9 p.m. “Be Informed: Nature’s Undertakers—The Important Role of Burying Beetles and Their Desperate Need for Conservation.” Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Free; registration required. The Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-natures-undertakers-the-important-role-of-burying-beetles-and-their-desperate-need-for-conservation?fbclid=IwY2xjawJ89zhleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETE4OVZRbVF0VW50NG9aTHEzAR4Oc_IpmZCBxIPrMrSjF6D_Xo2fCQEYZH1EvEJtA07YLrRB2pRfEFKHT7Pu5A_aem_9yykgLnVcRHJ9GMlpmo6Ug

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Hartwick College Opera and Musical Theatre Scenes Concert.” Presented by the Hartwick College Department of Music. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-31-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 Seniors Learn To Paint With Oils SENIOR PAINTING—10-11:30 a.m. Seniors aged 55+ are invited to learn to paint with oils with library curator Judith Jaquith, an accomplished artist who has exhibited several times. Free, space limited, registration required. Materials provided. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus WARD MEETING—6 p.m. Residents of the First Ward of the City of Oneonta are invited to a meeting hosted by Common Council Member Luke Murphy. Held in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main Street, Oneonta. lmurphy@oneonta.ny.us…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…