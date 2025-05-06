TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, May 7

Craft with the Group at

Worcester-Schenevus Library

CRAFT—3-4:45 p.m. “Crochet Circle Plus.” All crafters from knitters to scrapbookers are invited for inspiration, good company and free coffee. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

VETERANS—8-10 a.m. “Veterans Breakfast at Laurens Legion.” Held first Wednesday of each month. Free. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10233307440252398&set=gm.9515306448497554&idorvanity=448189265209363

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GOVERNMENT – 9:50 a.m. “Public Works Committee.” Chaired by Keith McCarty. Purpose: contracts. Board Chambers, County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. Streamed via https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Stories and crafts with Youth Librarian JoAnn Fralick. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/calender/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything, except priced jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

STORY TIME—10:15 a.m. Babies and toddlers listen to stories read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” A percentage of the proceeds benefit the Hospice and Palliative Care patients at Helios Care. Also held May 21. Bella Michael’s, 57 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of tuna salad, macaroni salad, corn salad, rolls and peaches. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

THEATRE—6 p.m. Audition for “The Wizard of Oz.” Continues 5/8. Performances held 8/22-8/24. Registration required. Presented by Tri-Town Theater. Auditions held at Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge Street, Sidney.

info@tritowntheatreinc.org or https://www.tritowntheatre.com/audition

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga: A Beginner’s Class.” Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. The Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1641876026156026/user/100000467045003/

CONSERVATION—7-9 p.m. “Be Informed: Nature’s Undertakers—The Important Role of Burying Beetles and Their Desperate Need for Conservation.” Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Free; registration required. The Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-natures-undertakers-the-important-role-of-burying-beetles-and-their-desperate-need-for-conservation?fbclid=IwY2xjawJ89zhleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETE4OVZRbVF0VW50NG9aTHEzAR4Oc_IpmZCBxIPrMrSjF6D_Xo2fCQEYZH1EvEJtA07YLrRB2pRfEFKHT7Pu5A_aem_9yykgLnVcRHJ9GMlpmo6Ug

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Hartwick College Opera and Musical Theatre Scenes Concert.” Presented by the Hartwick College Department of Music. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

