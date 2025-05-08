Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, May 9

Chicken Dinner with
the Laurens Legion

BENEFIT—4:30-6 p.m. “Legion Chicken BBQ.” Fees apply. Eat in or take-out available. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. yreckert@yahoo.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/448189265209363/

BANNED BOOK CLUB—”1984″ by George Orwell. Club meets last Wednesday of each month. This month’s meeting will be on 5/28 at 5:30 p.m. Sunflower Cafe, 7629A State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (315) 985-8096 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1290104272220758/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2424218577927431/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D  

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or http://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/?fbclid=IwY2xjawJ8bsFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFaT2sxTzg2VTNZYndTd2V4AR79gH2Mh8A40fhiXXUMSB2cfSDYqE6qzclaEa8roWobPnpQ9CmLOHmfsEfo-w_aem_Io02BxCOLSS9kOdd0fMzdA

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/420771577795542/420771591128874?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pb.100079521741383.-2207520000

DELIVERY DAY—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drop-off day for Regional Juried Art Show. Continues 5/10. Show opens 5/17. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/essential-art-annual-regional-juried-show.html

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, green beans, stewed tomatoes, and oatmeal raisin cookies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

ARTIST TALK—11:30 a.m. “French Connection: The Political Art of Olivier Bonhomme.” Talk with the artist via Zoom. In person or online. Reservations recommended. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/events/696985789649865/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are work on personal. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

SUPPLY DRIVE—4-8 p.m. Donate items to mail overseas for deployed soldiers. Drop off at the Legion (closed Tuesdays). Continues through 5/23. Laurens American Legion Auxiliary, 11 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 287-9213 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=29588607780753144&set=pcb.24267474762854146

TRIATHLON— 4 p.m. Kids Triathlon Club. Kids compete in a mini-triathlon. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

OPENING—6-10 p.m. “Patio Opening Party.” Free; all ages welcome. Ommegang Tap House, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=684509220798095&set=a.160120909903598

FILM—8 p.m. “An American in Paris” (2017). Tickets required. Hunt Union Red Dragon Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1813

COMEDY—8 p.m. “Stand-Up Comedy Show.” Featuring Tony Liberati and Will Phillips. Fees apply. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-2080 or https://foothills.ticketleap.com/stand-up-comedy-night–foothills-oneonta/

