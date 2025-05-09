TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, May 10

Steampunk & Oddities

Expo in Fortin Park

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Otsego County Steampunk & Oddities Expo 2025.” Free. Presented by Steamstress & Co. at Fortin Park, 101 Youngs Road, Oneonta. Steamstressandco@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1694192944811993/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FOOD DRIVE—“Letter Carrier’s Food Drive.” Place non-perishable food in a bag by the mailbox and letter carriers will pick it up and deliver it to a local food bank. Held annually on the second Saturday in May. Presented by the National Association of Letter Carriers. https://www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive

POLITICS—8:30 a.m. Meeting of the Oneonta Democratic Club. Open to the public. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. garymaffei@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/p/Oneonta-Democratic-Club-100068905072401/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1195267075477765/1195267102144429/?active_tab=about

YOUTH—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Spring Outdoor Climbing Trips.” Climbing held in Little Falls. Open to ages 10-15. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1135120465087647&set=a.431759115423789

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Mother’s Day and Memorial Day Craft Market.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552170876619

BEVERAGE TRAIL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Booze & Cruise Trolley Tour.” Sample local wine, beer, cider and spirits on the Cooperstown Beverage Trail. Tickets required. Pick up/drop off at Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9692 or https://www.cooperstownbeveragetrail.com/event/booze-cruise-trolley-tour/

MEMORIAL RIDE—10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; registration begins at 8:30 a.m. “Eric Ericson Memorial Ride.” 10th annual ride hosted by NY Red Knights Chapter 44. Fees apply. Food sold separately. Proceeds benefit charity TBA. Starts at the Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. ny44@redknightsmc.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/2055523941546540?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “French Connection: The Political Art of Olivier Bonhomme.” Showing Saturdays through 5/17 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

MEDITATION—11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Sangha Saturdays.” Starts with a meditation session for all, followed by potluck lunch, then “Exploring the Dharma” study group on the Tibetan Buddhist tradition at 3 p.m. Held Saturdays through June 7. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/354/sangha-saturdays/

DELIVERY DAY—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drop-off day for Regional Juried Art Show. Continues 5/10. Show opens 5/17. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/essential-art-annual-regional-juried-show.html

LIBRRAY—11 a.m. Beginner Crochet Class. Continues 2nd Saturday of each month. All welcome. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=697123643148741&set=a.244415948419515

OPEN HOUSE—Noon to 3 p.m. “Otsego County Teachers’ Open House.” Educators from across Otsego County explore Hyde Hall and connect with staff and fellow educators. Free. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/events25

CONCERT—1 p.m. “There’s No Place Like Home.” Musicians of Ma’alwyck celebrates 25 years at Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site. Tickets required. Fort Herkimer Church, 575 State Highway 5S, Mohawk. (518) 512-9479 or https://musiciansofmaalwyck.org/upcoming-concerts-events

MOTHERS’ DAY—1-3 p.m. “Poems for Spring, Poems for Mom.” All welcome. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1405693704132502

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Wire Wrapping Bracelets.” Presented by Amanda Trumbull. Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1325779231869824/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

ART AWARD—2-4 p.m. “Art of NY: Annual Juried Art Show Award Ceremony.” Free; all welcome. Meet artists from across the state and enjoy light refreshments. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=555643&PK=

MEET & GREET—3-5 p.m. “Artist in Residence: Erica Bradbury of Species by the Thousands.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/723507133368299

EXHIBITION—3 p.m. “Emerging Artists 2025.” Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7980 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/exhibitions/emerging-artists-2025

ARTIST RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Places and Faces.” Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/exhibitions/places-and-faces

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Etran De L’Air.” Saharan rock band. Tickets required. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or https://www.westkc.org/etran

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “A Night at the Movies: A Wendy Brown Memorial Fundraiser.” Presented by the Catskill Symphony Orchestra. Fees apply. Bettiol Theater, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 269-7501 or https://www.catskillsymphonyorchestra.org/concerts/nightatthemoviesgala

SILENT FILM—8 p.m. “Saturday Silent Spectacular: The General.” Tickets required. Hunt Union, Red Dragon Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1826

