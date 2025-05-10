TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, May 11

Free Community Day at

West Kortright Center

COMMUNITY—1-5 p.m. Free concerts, workshops and art on the second Sunday of each month. This month features Holland Belle performing at 2 p.m. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or https://www.westkc.org/second

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1336721110985390?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MEDITATION—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How To Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” All welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1849943952427336/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Mary Doherty.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1364444088088293

