TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, May 12

Bluegrass Jam Session with

Connections at Clark Sports Center

CONNECTIONS—12:45 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. Meets 2nd Monday of each month in the Community Room. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232980220799000&set=gm.2722176657991269&idorvanity=1197122360496714

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of spaghetti and sausage, tossed salad, garlic knots, and fresh fruit. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

GARDEN CLUB—Noon. “Annual Luncheon.” Fees apply. Presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club, at Origins Café, 588 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=991338573141779&set=a.439600334982275

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

BLOOD DRIVE—1:30-5:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. RedCrossBlood.org

DISCUSSION—3-5 p.m. “Current Events Discussion Group.” Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1067808248/

VACCINATION—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Rabies Vaccination Clinic. For pet dogs, cats and ferrets. Free. Previous vaccination certificate required for the three-year booster. Large Pavilion in Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 547-4230 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

