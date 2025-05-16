TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, May 17

Benefit Splash Path

5K Run and Walk

FESTIVAL—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “12th Annual Splash Path 5K & Fun Walk.” Vendors, food trucks and live music. Admission fees apply. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or https://pathfindervillage.org/splash-path-5k

HIKE—All day. “Saturday Hike: Landis Arboretum.” Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring your own lunch. Registration required. Hike leader Laurie Pike, (609) 713-9338. Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road, Esperance. https://susqadk.org/saturday-hikes/

FUNDRAISER—7:30-11:30 a.m. “Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department Fly-In Pancake Breakfast.” All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, real maple syrup, sausage and beverages. Fees apply. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, 866 State Highway 166, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9007.

YARD SALE—8 a.m. “Otego Days @ Red Barn.” Red Barn Farm Brewery and Kountry Kitchen, 3883 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 267-4353 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1434832161277053?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GRADUATION—9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Dewar Arena, Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3500 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/spring-commencement

OUTDOORS—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “16th Annual Fishing & Heritage Day.” Fishing clinic at the state fish hatchery, demonstrations, beading workshops, much more. South Otselic. (315) 653-7490 or https://ovfish.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

OUTDOORS—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “2025 Glimmerglass Triathlon.” Presented by the Clark Sports Center. Fees apply. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2025-glimmerglass-triathlon/

TOURNAMENT—9 a.m. “Asst. Chief Adam C. Burgess Memorial Golf Tournament.” Presented by the Mount Vision Fire Department. Fees apply. Colonial Ridge Golf, 203 Bateman Road, Laurens. (607) 263-5291or https://www.facebook.com/events/484241897694188/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

SPRING—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Otsego Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale.” Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 228 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/05/25/otsego-master-gardener-spring-plant-sale-2025

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

HARTWICK COLLEGE—10 a.m. “93rd Commencement Ceremony.” Elmore Field, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/about-us/stories/hartwick-college-readies-for-may-17-commencement-celebrating-class-of-2025/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southside Mall/Oneonta YMCA, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

AGRICULTURE—10 a.m. “Otsego County 4-H Beef Showmanship Clinic.” Pre-registration required. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 547-2536 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1149626577341095&set=a.299251229045305

ART WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Watercolor Painting” with Oneida Hammond. Fees apply; registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/watercolor-painting-with-oneida-hammond

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. until sold out. “Otego Fire Department 60+ Years BBQ Chicken.” Part of Otego Days events. Fees apply. Otego Fire Department, 5 River Street, Otego. (607) 988-7911 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237477588945670&set=gm.709208905105535

FINALE—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “French Connection: The Political Art of Olivier Bonhomme.” The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

PREMIER—11 a.m. World premier of “Silver the Brave.” Stop animation movie by local kids. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1003469268588414&set=a.418484840420196

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sangha Saturdays.” Start with meditation session for all, followed by potluck lunch, then “Exploring the Dharma” study group on the Tibetan Buddhist tradition at 3 p.m. Held Saturdays through June 7. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/354/sangha-saturdays/

BENEFIT—1-6:30 p.m. “Feral Fest 2025.” Benefit for Friends of the Feral TNR Otsego. Tastings, local entertainment, fingerfood, cash bar, raffles and more. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/friends-1101352090/feral-fest-2025

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Discover the Art of Needle Felting.” All welcome. Fees apply; registration required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/990660663132214

OPERA—1 p.m. “Salome.” Livesteam from the Metropolitan Opera House. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Places to Explore In Otsego County.” Presented by Peg Odell of Otsego 2000. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10231868519769169&set=gm.1397784414756524&idorvanity=624791908722449

THEATER—6:30 p.m. “Dance Nation” by Clare Barron. Tickets required. Performed at The Carriage House, 76 Main Street, Stamford. https://thepartytheater.com/coming-up/

BIRDING—7-9 a.m. “Birding with Becky.” Presented by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Co-president Becky Gretton. Free; pre-registration required. Otsego County Conservation Association, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/birding-with-becky

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 5/18. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or https://cur8.com/17752/project/131767

