THEATER—2 p.m. “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or https://cur8.com/17752/project/131767

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1336721097652058?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

CAR SHOW—Noon to 4 p.m. Food truck, outdoor bar, trophies, prizes and more. Ommegang Tap House, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.ommegang.com/events/2025-spring-car-show-at-the-tap-house/

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” All fiber artists welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1849943952427336?event_time_id=1849943949094003

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—2 p.m. The Town of Maryland Historical Society presents a program on the history of their newly-acquired building at 99 Main Street, Schenevus. They will be discussing plans and programs for the coming year, including a building project. Held at the AmVets building, 25 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-9343.

CONCERT—3 p.m. Friends of Music of Stamford presents Andreas Klein, piano, performing works by Beethoven, Schumann, Debussy and others. Suggested donation applies. First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. https://friendsmusic.org/

CONCERT—4 p.m. “Cooperstown Summer Music Festival: Attacca Quartet’s Playlist.” Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. (800) 316-8559 or https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. “Be Kind to Animals Month Bingo.” Presented by Super Heroes Humane Society. Minimum food/beverage purchase applies. Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta.

(607) 349-3842 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1089992673157203&set=gm.1194236145190400

THEATER—6:30 p.m. “Dance Nation” by Clare Barron. Tickets required. Performed at The Carriage House, 76 Main Street, Stamford. https://thepartytheater.com/coming-up/

