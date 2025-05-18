Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, May 19

Food and Fun for Seniors

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of turkey cold plate, cottage cheese, coleslaw, wheat rolls and apples. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Cooperstown village trustees to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

ARBOR DAY—9:30 a.m. Tree planting in honor of Rich McCaffery. Delaware Street (near the intersection with Beaver Street), Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411.

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. to noon. “Alzheimer’s Support Group.” Presented by Ann Thayer. Safe space for people living with dementia and their care partners to develop a support system, exchange information, and talk through issues and coping strategies. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232980304041081&set=gm.2722182594657342&idorvanity=1197122360496714

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. RedCrossBlood.org

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “The Art of Card Making: Spring Theme.” Presented by Gloria Waro. Free; registration required. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232980356642396&set=gm.2722186537990281&idorvanity=1197122360496714

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

DISCUSSION—3-5 p.m. “Current Events Discussion Group.” Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1067808248/

THEATER—6:30 p.m. “Dance Nation” by Clare Barron. Tickets required. Performed at The Carriage House, 76 Main Street, Stamford. https://thepartytheater.com/coming-up/

LIBRARY—6:30 p.m. “Harris Library Board Meeting.”General business and more. Public welcome to attend/provide input during public comment portion of the agenda. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/693967886326742/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—7 p.m. “Oneonta Normal School to SUNY Oneonta.” Presented by Mark Simonson with the Otego Historical Society. Otego Town Hall, 3526 State Route 7, Otego. (607) 287-4095.

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-30-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 30 Adirondack Mountain Club Hike at Thatcher State Park COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. All are invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring weather appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Thacher State Park, Voorheesville, with hike leader Glenda Bolton. (607) 432-7485 or visit susqadk.org DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Tuesday through May 31, eat out at Social Eats Project 607 and a percentage of the proceeds will go to…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…