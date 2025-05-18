TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, May 19

Food and Fun for Seniors

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of turkey cold plate, cottage cheese, coleslaw, wheat rolls and apples. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Cooperstown village trustees to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

ARBOR DAY—9:30 a.m. Tree planting in honor of Rich McCaffery. Delaware Street (near the intersection with Beaver Street), Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411.

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. to noon. “Alzheimer’s Support Group.” Presented by Ann Thayer. Safe space for people living with dementia and their care partners to develop a support system, exchange information, and talk through issues and coping strategies. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232980304041081&set=gm.2722182594657342&idorvanity=1197122360496714

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. RedCrossBlood.org

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “The Art of Card Making: Spring Theme.” Presented by Gloria Waro. Free; registration required. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232980356642396&set=gm.2722186537990281&idorvanity=1197122360496714

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

DISCUSSION—3-5 p.m. “Current Events Discussion Group.” Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1067808248/

THEATER—6:30 p.m. “Dance Nation” by Clare Barron. Tickets required. Performed at The Carriage House, 76 Main Street, Stamford. https://thepartytheater.com/coming-up/

LIBRARY—6:30 p.m. “Harris Library Board Meeting.”General business and more. Public welcome to attend/provide input during public comment portion of the agenda. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/693967886326742/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—7 p.m. “Oneonta Normal School to SUNY Oneonta.” Presented by Mark Simonson with the Otego Historical Society. Otego Town Hall, 3526 State Route 7, Otego. (607) 287-4095.

