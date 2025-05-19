TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, May 20

Flower Day for

Preschool Tuesday

MUSEUM—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” Story time, artwork tour and a craft or activity based on Flower Day. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be on the Twin Fawns Trail at Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. Contact hike leaders Jenny Grimes and Tam Rutenber, (607) 434-4766 or https://susqadk.org/

CRAFT—10 a.m. “SVG Paper Flower Wreath Craft.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=663031156357603&set=a.182156554445068

GOVERNMENT—10 a.m. Meeting of the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee. Held online and in person at the Orchard Room, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Albany Office, 10B Airline Drive, Albany. (518) 457-0752 or https://agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/about-soil-water-conservation-committee

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10-11:30 a.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. Held third Tuesday of each month. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-oneonta/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514525&PK=877174

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of coconut pineapple curry on chicken noodles, Sonoma-blend vegetables and pudding parfait. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

AGING—Noon. “Age-Tastic.” Fun, interactive board game designed to improve health, safety and well-being. Held Tuesdays through 6/3. The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=991405293165874&set=a.191411759831902

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Bassett Hall, 31 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

GARDEN—3-5 p.m. “Growing Green Thumbs.” Afterschool club open to grades K-2 at 3 p.m. and grades 3-6 at 4 p.m. to learn garden planning, plant care, and more. Fees apply; registration required. Held Tuesdays through 6/17. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800-124 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1132816711984689&set=a.431759115423789

OUTDOORS—3:30-5 p.m. “Afterschool Fishing Club.” Open to children in fifth and sixth grades. Fees apply. Bring your own spare clothes, shoes, fishing pole, water and a snack. Registration required. Held each Tuesday. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 107 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1119023656697328&set=a.431759115423789

ONEONTA HISTORY—4 p.m. “Electric Lake: Oneonta’s Forgotten Gem.” Presented by local historian Jim Loudon. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

ART SHOW—5:30-7 p.m. “Cherry Valley-Springfield School Art Show.” Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley.

(607) 264-3265 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1137826544814426&set=a.445623950701359

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Let’s Meditate: Sahaja Meditation Drop-In Classes.” Presented by Sahaja Meditation. Held each Tuesday through 6/24. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4001516213457017/4001516230123682/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

TRANSIT—6-10 p.m. OPT offers a night bus each Tuesday through Saturday at the top of each hour. Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1100402888800632&set=pb.100064927925109.-2207520000

OPEN MIC—6-8 p.m. “Word Box.” Rap, poetry, essays, short stories and more. Open to the public. No registration required. Held each month. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/wordbox

