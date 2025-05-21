TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, May 22

Tea Tasting, History and More

from Around the World

TEA DAY—6 p.m. “International Tea Party.” Celebrate International Tea Day with tastings and discussion on the history and global journey of tea. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

GOVERNMENT—9 a.m. Meeting of the Administration Committee. Chaired by Margaret Kennedy. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Spanish rice, wax beans, tossed salad, corn muffin and banana bread. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—Noon. “Connections Book Group.” Presented by Heather Urtz Amendolare of the Village Library of Cooperstown. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232980377202910&set=gm.2722187797990155&idorvanity=1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “The Power of Whole Food Plant Based Eating.” Presented by Karen Palmer. All welcome. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10232980439444466&set=gm.2722190821323186&idorvanity=1197122360496714

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

ART—2 p.m. “Squishmallow’s Portrait Painting.” Free to kids and teens. Great Hall, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=555645&PK=

YOUTH—3-8 p.m. “Spring Outdoor Climbing Trips.” Climbing held in Little Falls. Open to ages 10-15. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1135120465087647&set=a.431759115423789

MATH TUTORING—3 and 4 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. K-6 starts at 3 p.m.; grades 7-12 starts at 4 p.m. Held each Thursday or by appointment. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1008196408115700&set=a.418484840420196

LAUNCH—4 p.m. Paddlers break through a ribbon across the Susquehanna River to officially launch the New York Susquehanna Basin Water Trail. Council Rock Park, 11 River Street, Cooperstown. (646) 359-2847 or https://paddle607.com/

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAMES—5:30 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

FILM—5:30-7:30 p.m. “Hall of Fame Film Series: Diamond Diplomacy.” The story of 150 years of baseball history between the U.S. and Japan. Followed by Q&A with director Yuriko Gamo Romer. Free; tickets required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/diamond-diplomacy-sneak-preview-film-screening

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/OpenStudio8Weeks

HISTORY ASSOCIATION—6:30 p.m. Otsego County Historical Association presents Jackson DuBois, local contractor and director of the Timber Framers Guild, sharing his experience with the restoration of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. All welcome. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7950 or https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/

HUMAN RIGHTS—7 p.m. Presentation on transgender medicine in the U.S. by Dr. Carolyn Wolf-Gould, co-author/editor of “A History of Transgender Medicine in the United States: From Margins to Mainstream.” All welcome. City Hall, 258 Main Street, Oneonta.

LITERATURE—7 p.m. “Word Thursdays.” Readings by Bertha Rogers and friends. Held online via Zoom and Facebook Live. Suggested donation appreciated. Held each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month. Bright Hill Press, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or https://brighthillpress.org/word-thursdays/

