TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, May 23

Bigger Dreams Presents

‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Also showing 5/24 and at 2 p.m. on 5/25. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or https://cur8.com/17752/project/131767

CANCER SURVIVORS—Last day to register for “National Cancer Survivors Day Luncheon.” Free to cancer survivors and a “plus one.” Held June 1, 1:30-3:30 p.m., at Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. 1-800-BASSETT or https://www.bassett.org/event/2025/06/01/bassett-cancer-institutes-annual-survivors-day-luncheon

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2424218584594097?event_time_id=2424218561260766

SEASON OPENING—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring exhibits “Natural Beauty: The Art of Rustic Furniture,” “Artists and Inspiration in the Wild,” “Trail Makers: 100 Years of the Northville-Placid Trail,” Life in the Adirondacks,” “Woods and Waters,” “Boats and Boating,” and “Work in the Woods.” Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake. (518) 352-7311 or https://www.theadkx.org/

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1087460393408328&set=a.458767152944325

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/420771577795542/420771597795540/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=663031156357603&set=a.182156554445068

STORY TIME—10:30 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=663031156357603&set=a.182156554445068

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514523&PK=903846

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of frittata, hash browns, muffin and a fruit cup. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

FILM—2 p.m. “Hall of Fame Film Series: Just a Bit Outside—The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers.” Followed by Q&A with Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers and filmmakers Sean Hanish and Kelly Kahl. Tickets and museum admission required. Grandstand Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/just-bit-outside-story-1982-milwaukee-brewers-film-screening

REGATTA—3-6 p.m. “63rd Annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta.” Paddle with a Pro, Opening, The Pacman Generation Gap Race and Taste of the Regatta. General Clinton Park, 2507 Hinkley Lane, Bainbridge. (607) 967-8700 or https://www.canoeregatta.org/events.php

POLICE—4 p.m. “Coffee with a Cop.” Coffee and conversation with a member of the Cooperstown Police Department. Stewart’s Shop, 108 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown.

(607) 547-2500 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1029115029197055&set=a.450709327037631

DEADLINE—4-8 p.m. Last day to drop off items to mail overseas to deployed soldiers. Laurens American Legion Auxiliary, 11 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 287-9213 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=29588607780753144&set=pcb.24267474762854146

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music, food and more. Featuring The Council Rock Band. The Tap House, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.ommegang.com/events/fire-pit-fridays-at-the-tap-house-featuring-the-council-rock-band/

