TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, May 24

Visit with the Cooperstown

Fire Department and EMS

OPEN HOUSE—2-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department Emergency Squad—EMS Week Open House.” Tour the new ambulances, firehouse, EMS UTV and Command Trailer, new equipment, and learn about EMS and volunteer opportunities. Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. Michael.simons@cooperstownfd.org or https://www.facebook.com/events/1398079314716865/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FESTIVAL—All day. “Cherry Valley Spring Into Summer Festival.” Vendors, food trucks, music, garage sales and more. Continues 5/25 and 5/26. Cherry Valley. Learn more at https://tockify.com/cherry.valley/detail/29/1748059200000

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1195267075477765/1195267152144424/?active_tab=about

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Memorial Weekend Fundraising Rummage Sale.” American Legion Post 1339, Legion Hall, 116 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 859-2717 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=627166663702705&set=a.211861515233224

REGATTA—9 a.m. to 10 p.m. “63rd Annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta.” Carnival featuring axe throwing, concert, hot air balloons, fireworks and more. Admission fees apply. General Clinton Park, 2507 Hinkley Lane, Bainbridge. (607) 967-8700 or https://www.canoeregatta.org/events.php

HISTORY—10 a.m. to noon. “Learn Your Home’s Story.” Presented by Otsego 2000. Get questions answered on a home’s age, style, and context, and learn about resources to find out more about a home’s history. Information on tax credits available to homeowners in historic districts will also be available. Held at Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, Pioneer Alley, 101 Main Street, Cooperstown.

(607) 547-8881 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1214082443041665/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EXHIBIT OPENINGS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Mary Cassatt and Berthe Morisot: Allies in Impressionism” and “The Power of Photography: 19th-20th Century Original Master Prints.” On view through 9/1. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/exhibitions#a-1489875963399-4fffdd80-35e2

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

GARDEN—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Heritage Plant Sale.” Organic heirloom seedlings. Continues 5/25. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/heritage-plant-sale/2025-05-24/

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sangha Saturdays.” Start with meditation session for all, followed by potluck lunch, then “Exploring the Dharma” study group on the Tibetan Buddhist tradition at 3 p.m. Held Saturdays through June 7. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://samyenewyork.secure.retreat.guru/program/sangha-saturdays/

ART CLASS—Noon to 2 p.m. “Community Creates: Print and Stamp.” Make prints and patterned collage papers using a gel plate or homemade stamp. All materials provided. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/community-creates-lunar-new-year-hct8p-y35je-r8aza-mc6fh

FILM—1 p.m. “Hall of Fame Film Series: The Sandlot.” Tickets and museum admission required. Grandstand Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/sandlot-film-screening

EXHIBIT OPENING—1-4 p.m. “Getting the Nod: A Tribute to the Beloved Bobblehead Doll.” Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/getting-nod-exhibit-opening

DISCUSSION—1 p.m. “Lattes and Literature.” Presented by the Morris Village Library. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/693237809758056

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Power of Plants Workshop.” Presented by Jessica Capeci of Windswept Farm and Apothecary. Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1193321548911272/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

DINNER—4-6 p.m. “Free Community Dinner.” Held 4th Saturday of each month. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

ART EXHIBIT—4-6 p.m. “Opening Reception: Some Bodies.” Free. On view through 7/26. Walter Meade Gallery, Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/some-bodies-opening-reception

OPEN MIC—5-10 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1018782026495585/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FILM—6:15 p.m. “Hall of Fame Film Series: Birds of a Different Game—The ‘80s Cardinals.” Followed by Q&A with Vince Coleman and Hall of Famers Jim Kaat and Ozzie Smith. Free; tickets required. Grandstand Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/birds-different-game-film-screening

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Warped Tour Party.” Outdoor show. Black Oak Tavern, 14 Water Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-9566 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1817992612391304?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 5/25. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or https://cur8.com/17752/project/131767

