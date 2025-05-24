Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, May 25

Spring Into Summer
With Cherry Valley

FESTIVAL—All day. “Cherry Valley Spring Into Summer Festival.” Vendors, food trucks, music, garage sales and more. Continues 5/26. Cherry Valley. Learn more at https://tockify.com/cherry.valley/detail/29/1748059200000

RACE DAY—6 a.m. to 10 p.m. “63rd Annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta.” Kayak races, balloon rides, market, music, trophy presentation, fireworks and more. Admission fees apply. General Clinton Park, 2507 Hinkley Lane, Bainbridge. (607) 967-8700 or https://www.canoeregatta.org/events.php

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1336721094318725/?active_tab=about

GARDEN—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Heritage Plant Sale.” Organic heirloom seedlings. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/heritage-plant-sale/2025-05-25/

FILM—10 a.m.; reception at 9:30 a.m. “Hall of Fame Film Series: The Battered Bastards of Baseball.” Tickets required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/battered-bastards-baseball-film-screening  

MEDITATION—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 3 p.m. “Memorial Weekend Fundraising Rummage Sale.” American Legion Post 1339, Legion Hall, 116 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 859-2717 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=627166663702705&set=a.211861515233224

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New fiber artists welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1849943949094003?event_time_id=1849943922427339

THEATER—2 p.m. “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or https://cur8.com/17752/project/131767

