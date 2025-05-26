TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, May 27

Excursion with the Mountain Club

LOCATION CHANGE!

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Windswept Acres, Delancy . New hike location: Ridge Road, Delhi. Contact hike leader Roberta Austin, (607) 435-1319 or https://susqadk.org/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

GOVERNMENT—9 a.m. Meeting of the Technology and Strategic Planning Committee. Chaired by Andrew Marietta. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

MUSEUM—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” Special one-hour program for toddlers and their families, including story time, artwork tour and a craft or activity based on Nothing to Fear Day. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

GOVERNMENT—10 a.m. Meeting of the Performance Review and Goal Setting Committee. Chaired by Andrew Marietta. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514525&PK=877175

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken salad cold plate, potato salad, broccoli salad, croissant and fruit crisps. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

AGING—Noon. “Age-Tastic.” Fun, interactive board game designed to improve health, safety and well-being. Held Tuesdays through 6/3. The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=991405293165874&set=a.191411759831902

GARDEN—3-5 p.m. “Growing Green Thumbs.” Afterschool club open to grades K-2 and grades 3-6 to learn garden planning, plant care, and more. Fees apply; registration required. Held Tuesdays through 6/17. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800-124 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1132816711984689&set=a.431759115423789

OUTDOORS—3:30-5 p.m. “Afterschool Fishing Club.” Open to children in grades 5-6. Fees apply. Bring your own spare clothes, shoes, fishing pole, water and a snack. Registration required. Held each Tuesday. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 107 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1119023656697328&set=a.431759115423789

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Let’s Meditate: Sahaja Meditation Drop-In Classes.” Presented by Sahaja Meditation. Held each Tuesday through 6/24. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4001516213457017/4001516243457014/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BOARD MEETING—6:30 p.m. “Cornell Cooperative Extension Board of Directors Meeting.” Open to the public, held synchronously at the CCESO Center in Cobleskill and Cooperstown. Held in person and online via Zoom. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/03/28/board-of-directors-meeting

