TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, May 31

Photography Exhibit

Opens at Hyde Hall

OPENING—6-8 p.m. “Dmitri Kasterine Photographs: Here & There.” Opening reception and artist talk. Free. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/events25

WALK & WORKSHOP—All day. “Foraging, Writing and Bookmaking.” Guided forest walk followed by workshop to create handmade collage books from natural materials. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/foraging-writing-and-bookmaking

OUTDOORS SPORTS—7 a.m. “Race the Lake Marathon & Half Marathon.” Fees apply. Presented by the Clark Sports Center. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2025-race-the-lake-marathon-half-marathon/

CLEAN-UP—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. “17th Annual Hartwick Clean Sweep.” Residents can dispose of household furniture, yard trash, scrap metal, tires, mattresses and much more. Check for restrictions/fees. Hartwick Town Hall, 103 Town Drive, Hartwick. (607) 434-2946 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1162516332583638&set=a.296499395852007

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1195267075477765/1195267105477762/?active_tab=about

CRAFT—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Reversal—Intermediate Panel Quilt: 1-Day Retreat.” Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

YARD SALE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. UUSO Yard Sale. Benefit for the rehabilitation of 10 Ford Avenue/Chapin Memorial. Presented by the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1909440876496405?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GARDEN—9 a.m. to noon. Oneonta Federated Garden Club Spring Flower and Plant Sale. Perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables and house plants. Huntington Park, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=991338573141779&set=a.439600334982275

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

CONSERVATION—10 a.m. to noon. “Trails Team Training: Become a Friend of the Forest.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Basswood Pond State Forest, Town of Burlington. volunteer@occainfo.org or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/become-a-land-steward-trail-maintenance-training

PLANT SALE—10 a.m. “Plant Sale with Roaming Roots Farm.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/683323551012898/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to noon. “Ward 1 Food Drive.” Presented by Oneonta Common Council Member Elayne Mosher Campoli. Collect/donate food for Valleyview Elementary School students. Drop off at the Hudson Street entrance of the Valleyview Elementary School, Oneonta. (607) 376-7578 or https://www.facebook.com/events/646890328333766/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Willow Bark Basket Workshop.” Hosted by Sandra Kehoe. Fees apply; registration required. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044/

SPRING—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Head Start: Spring Carnival.” Presented by Opportunities for Otsego. Oneonta Boys and Girls Club, 70 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-8000 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1194082242083602/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Splendor in the Everyday.” All welcome. On view Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by appointment. Through July 9. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

CRAFT—11 a.m. Owner of My Crafts Your Memories helps to assemble resin rainbow prisms. Free; registration required. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=706414458886326&set=a.244415948419515

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sangha Saturdays.” Start with a meditation session for all, followed by potluck lunch, then study group on the Tibetan Buddhist tradition at 3 p.m. Held Saturdays through June 7. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://samyenewyork.secure.retreat.guru/program/sangha-saturdays/

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Spring Plant Walk.” Presented by herbalist AC Stauble-Hill. Fees apply. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122240115062033511&set=a.122108023958033511

OPERA—1 p.m. “Il Barbiere di Siviglia.” Livesteam from the Metropolitan Opera House. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 orhttps://www.foothillspac.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Met-Opera-24-25-Season.png

YOGA— 1-3:30 p.m. “Yoga and Meditation Class at UUSO.” Donations welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1212374130416736/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

ANNIVERSARY—5-7 p.m. “Bugbee Children’s Center’s 40th Anniversary Bash.” Alumni family and friends, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Ages 16+ welcome. Bugbee Children’s Center, 19 State Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2484 or https://www.facebook.com/p/Bugbee-Childrens-Center-100050366178612/

DANCE—6 p.m. Ecstatic Dance Oneonta presents “ABUNDANCE.” Free; registration required. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=9650811274953944&set=gm.1664694667511240&idorvanity=128618074452248

