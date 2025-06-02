Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, June 3

Meet and Greet with the
Cooperstown Community

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Gathering to welcome new residents to the Village of Cooperstown. Include info about area institutions, members of the Cooperstown Central School Identity Alliance unfurling the Village Pride flag and music/refreshments by the Glimmerglass Opera Guild. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/61554193259469/

VOLUNTEER—7 a.m. Join the group to clean the rain gardens on Main street. Care for the trees, collect trash, weed and more to beautify Main Street. Meet at the Entrance to Doubleday Field, Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4144258022496719&set=gm.9909976339061821&idorvanity=321873527872198

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be on the Catskill Scenic Trail, Hobart. Contact hike leader Don Thomases, (607) 287-9690 or https://susqadk.org/ 

POTTERY—10 a.m. to noon. “Spill the Tea with Normandy Alden.” Lively discussion on cups and mugs for potters. Suggested donation applies to benefit a spring glow-up at the studio. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1252628542945175?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514525&PK=903902

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, green beans, stewed tomatoes and zucchini, and ice cream. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

FINALE—Noon. “Age-Tastic.” Fun, interactive board game designed to improve health, safety and well-being. The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=991405293165874&set=a.191411759831902

GARDEN—3-5 p.m. “Growing Green Thumbs.” Afterschool club open to grades K-2 and grades 3-6 to learn garden planning, plant care, and more. Fees apply; registration required. Held Tuesdays through 6/17. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800-124 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1132816711984689&set=a.431759115423789

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Shadows & Reflections.” Exhibit on view through 7/12. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1140324547850177/1140324557850176/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Let’s Meditate: Sahaja Meditation Drop-In Classes.” Presented by Sahaja Meditation. Held each Tuesday through 6/24. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4001516213457017/4001516240123681/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Auburn Doubledays. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

