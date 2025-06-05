TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, June 6

Market in the Park in Schenevus

MARKET—6-9 p.m. “Friday Nights in the Park.” Historic Carousel rides, ice cream, local vendors and more. Held Fridays through 6/27. Borst Field, Schenevus. (607) 638-1924 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122133721316645962&set=a.122125968014645962

BANNED BOOK CLUB—”The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky. This month’s meeting will be on 6/18 at 5:30 p.m. Sunflower Cafe, 7629A State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (315) 985-8096 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1340193793717034/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2499366500412638?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=948706197283749&set=a.458767152944325

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Story Time.” Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514523&PK=903848

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of hamburger deluxe, macaroni salad, marinated beets and poke cake with topping. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Spotted Lanternfly Update” and “Recognizing Wild Parsnip.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. https://cals.cornell.edu/spotted-lanternfly-update-recognizing-wild-parsnip

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

DEADLINE—4 p.m. Last chance to submit applications for the annual CAA Art Scholarship Prize. Presented by the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/art-scholarship.html

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Phantasm/Chimera.” First Friday event. Show runs through 6/29. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music, food and more. Featuring Pride Night and music by the Scattered Flurries. The Tap House, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.ommegang.com/events/pride-fire-pit-friday-at-the-tap-house-featuring-scattered-flurries/

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Poems, songs, dance, stories, comedy and more. Held first Friday of each month. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Limestone Mansion, 33 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

CONCERT—6-8 p.m. “Evening Concert with Yana King.” Featuring Evan Jagels and Wyatt Ambrose.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1653085481996141?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PRIDE—7-10 p.m. “Dance for Democracy: Party with Pride.” Fees apply. Cherry Valley Artworks, The Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1429925141604501&set=a.740265417237147

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Glens Falls Dragons. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

DANCE—7-10 p.m. “Otsego County Dance Society Contra Dance with Bog Hollow.” Fees apply. In the Wood Barn at Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/events25

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Hadestown: Teen Edition.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Tickets required. Also showing 6/7 and at 3 p.m. on 6/8. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/hadestown

