TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, June 9

Library Building Project Presentation

LIBRARY—12:30 p.m. “Public Presentation.” Architects present renovation design based on public feedback. They will be re-configuring the floor plan to right-size the collection, restore historical elements of the building, and consider expansion. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/events/549684978005747/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Held each Monday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham salad cold plate, marinated broccoli, salad and fresh watermelon. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CONNECTIONS—12:45 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. Meets 2nd Monday of each month. In the Community Room with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232980236239386&set=gm.2722177284657873&idorvanity=1197122360496714

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

CRAFT—2-3:30 p.m. “Scrapbooking with Harriet Dunne.” Fees apply; registration required. Mondays in June. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641364222258279&set=pcb.3150398371777625

AGRICULTURE—4-6 p.m. “Pullorum Testing 2025.” Chickens, turkeys, guinea fowl and more, at least 4 months old, are required to be tested for disease before exhibiting at state/county fairs. Registration required. Otsego County Fairgrounds, Martin Hall, 4-H Building, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1149621820674904&set=a.299251229045305

CRAFT—6 p.m. “SVG Paper Flower Wreath Craft.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1631334884237953/1631334887571286/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FISHING—7 p.m. “Field Notes & Fish Tales: Life as an Aquatic Biologist and a Decade of Lake Whitefish Work.” Presented by Samantha Carey during the monthly meeting of the Dave Brandt Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Open to the public. Includes refreshments and raffles. Meeting takes place at The Plains Senior Living Center, 163 Heritage Place, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/DaveBrandtTU

