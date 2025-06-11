TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, June 12

Practice Public Speaking

with the Toastmasters

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

CONSERVATION—9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “Frog-bit Fun in Weaver Lake.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association and the Capital Region PRISM. Clear invasive plants from a lake in Warren. Bring waders or a kayak and prepare for wet and mud. Two shifts available starting at 9:30 and 11:30. Registration required. Meet for carpool at OCCA’s Mohican Farm Office, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. volunteer@occainfo.org or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/frog-bit-fun-in-weaver-lake

CRAFT—10 a.m. “SVG Paper Flower Wreath.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1631334884237953/1631334894237952/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Diabetes Prevention: More About Type 2.” Presented by Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10233326795743157&set=pcb.2747725372103064

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Picture Book Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

CHILDREN—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Creative Spark.” Under-2s engage in sensory play to ignite a lifelong love of creative exploration. Held each fourth Thursday of the month. Free; registration not required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/creative-spark

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of beef tips over rice, Japanese-blend vegetables and banana bread. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Genealogy.” Presented by Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10233326795743157&set=pcb.2747725372103064

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

BASEBALL—1 p.m. “Skipper: Why Baseball Managers Matter” by Scott Miller. Author discusses his work and answers questions. Followed by book signing. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-skipper-why-baseball-managers-matter

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. Held second Thursday of each month. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-cooperstown/?sd=1744290000&ed=1744295400

MORRIS FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday through October. Pavilion, Guy Rathbun Park, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=681026441350778&set=a.126414423478652

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. K-6 starts at 3 p.m.; grades 7-12 starts at 4 p.m. Held each Thursday or by appointment. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1008196408115700&set=a.418484840420196

EXHIBIT—4 p.m. “Artist Talk: Splendor in the Everyday.” Mary Padgett discusses her pastel works. All welcome. Exhibit on view Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by appointment, through July 9. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

GAME—5:30 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

HISTORY—6:30 p.m. Annual meeting of the Otsego County Historical Association. Includes review of yearly program plans and election of officers. All welcome, light refreshments will be served. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7950 or https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/

PUBLIC MEETING—6:30 p.m. Public Informational Meeting to discuss a Special Election, to be held 6/17, where the public will vote on a finance program to purchase a new rescue engine, improvements to the West Laurens firehouse, and purchasing a pumper-tanker. Multi-Purpose Room, Laurens Central School, 55 Main Street, Laurens.

(607) 386-4552 or https://www.facebook.com/WestLaurensFireDepartment

LITERATURE—7 p.m. “Word Thursdays.” Readings by writers Larry Jabbonsky and Fred Schneider. Held online via Zoom and Facebook Live. Suggested donation appreciated. Held each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month. Bright Hill Press, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or https://www.facebook.com/events/680187604882417?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

