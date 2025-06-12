TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, June 13

Opera Talk with Glimmerglass

Festival’s Music Director

OPERA—7 p.m. “Talking Opera.” Music Director Joseph Colaneri discusses “The Rake’s Progress” by Igor Stravinsky. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

DEADLINE—Last day to register. “4-H Photography Clinic.” Fees apply. Held at 10 a.m. on 6/21. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1149622364008183&set=a.299251229045305

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. “Captain & Crew Golf Tournament.” Presented by the Catskill Choral Society. Pin shots, mulligans, putting contest and more. Fees apply. Colonial Ridge Golf, 195 Bateman Road, Laurens. (607) 263-5291 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1197813965388050/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2499366493745972/?active_tab=about

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

OUTDOOR GAMES—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cherry Valley Outdoor Games. Lumberjack competitions, car show, food, raffle, music and more. 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/northeastqualifier/

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=948706197283749&set=a.458767152944325

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Story Time.” Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast turkey, stuffing, corn and peanut butter cookies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

HISTORICAL MARKER—2 p.m. New historical marker arrives for Center Street School, 31 Center Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6450 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1110346874472900&set=a.232668738907389

KIDS WORKSHOP—3:15 p.m. “Pop-Up After School Art Classes for Kids: Still Life Class.” Presented by Claire Jensen. Fees apply; materials provided; registration required. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/children-programming.html

BBQ DINNER—4:30-6 p.m. Eat in or take out. Fees apply. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=30337635469183701&set=gm.2199054897202188&idorvanity=503131676794527

CHICKEN DINNER—4:30-6 p.m. “Brooks’ Chicken Dinner.” Fees apply; take-out only. Pre-order recommended. Pick up at First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. baptistcooperstown@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4157782577810930&set=gm.9995736140485840&idorvanity=321873527872198

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Side by Side: The Figure Explored.” Includes works produced by the weekly drawing group Figure This! On view through 6/21. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1278857717580888&set=a.484445757022092

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Art in Bloom.” Oneonta Garden Club presents floral arrangements to complement the art of CANO’s Members Show. This year the theme is “United/Divided.” Open to the public. Exhibit on view noon to 3 p.m. on 6/14 and 6/15. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/604922749182847/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music, food and more. Featuring music by Uncle Shake. The Tap House, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.ommegang.com/events/fire-pit-fridays-at-the-tap-house-featuring-uncle-shake/

MARKET—6-9 p.m. “Friday Nights in the Park.” Historic carousel rides, ice cream, local vendors and more. Held Fridays through 6/27. Borst Field, Schenevus. (607) 638-1924 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122133721316645962&set=a.122125968014645962

DANCE—7 p.m. “Cosmic Love: Celestial Dance Dreams.” Presented by Jillian’s Dance Arts. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 orhttps://www.foothillspac.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Jillians-Dance-Arts-2025.png

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Fiddler/singer/Grammy-award winner Louis Michot, of the Lost Bayou Ramblers, brings his passion for Louisiana French, local folklore and sustainability to a solo performance. Tickets required. Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/louismichot

