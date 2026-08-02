TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, August 3

Memorial Concert with

Glimmerglass Festival Musicians

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Florence High Memorial Chamber Music Concert by Glimmerglass Festival Musicians. Free; all welcome. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=973006265767969&set=gm.27638290192470496&idorvanity=321873527872198

POTTERY—9 a.m. to noon. “3 Projects—Hand Building Workshop.” Build a new project on 8/3, 8/5 and 8/7. Finish and glaze all three projects on 8/14. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/AllAboutCups2dayworkshop

SOCCER—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nike Soccer Camp at SUNY Oneonta. High quality youth soccer training experience for families across Oneonta, Otsego County and Central New York. Held 8/3 through 8/7. Fees apply; registration required. Red Dragon Field, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (800) 645-3226 or https://www.ussportscamps.com/soccer/nike/nike-soccer-oneonta

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cheeseburger deluxe, cucumber tomato salad, macaroni salad and pudding. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Worcester United Methodist Church, 111 Main Street, Worcester. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

STORY HOUR—2 p.m. Open to kids ages 0-4. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650976528951&set=pcb.994651299862252

TEEN BOARD GAMES—3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650976528951&set=pcb.994651299862252

CONCERT—5:30 p.m. Summer Concert: Voices of Inclusion Sing-Along. Dan’s Depot, 2102 State Highway 80, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 ext. 147 or https://pathfindervillage.org/events

WALKING CLUB—6 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650976528951&set=pcb.994651299862252

RELIGION—6-8 p.m. “Vacation Bible School: The Great Jungle Journey.” Free; registration required. Continues through 8/7. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5712 or https://msbchurch.org/ministries/vbs/

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. Music at Meadow Links: Amanti Duo. Classical, folk and popular favorites for clarinet and cello. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 502 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.(315) 858-1646 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1545068114073603&set=pcb.1545070520740029

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR