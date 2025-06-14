TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, June 15

Dad’s Fishing Clinic

with Trout Unlimited

FATHERS’ DAY—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Father’s Day Fishing Clinic.” Presented by the Dave Brandt Chapter 210 of Trout Unlimited. Rain or shine, bring a rod or use one of the clubs. Catch and release only, leave no trace. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1706431056622650?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

FATHERS’ DAY—7 a.m. “Fathers’ Day Chicken BBQ, Raffle Basket, Breakfast, Vendors, Shoot Event.” Fees apply. Gilbertsville Rod and Gun Club, 158 Gun Club Road, South New Berlin. (607) 859-2393 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1167207415201985/

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505744773593/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FATHER’S DAY—8-11 a.m. “Father’s Day Breakfast with Dad.” Fees apply. Otego Fire Department, 5 River Street, Otego. (607) 988-2542 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1105646868273791&set=a.298880925617060

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. “Oneonta Outlaws Tournament.” Fees apply; registration required. Ouleout Golf Course, 13501 State Highway 537, Franklin. (607) 829-2100 or https://ouleoutgolf.com/tournaments/

OUTDOOR GAMES—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cherry Valley Outdoor Games. Lumberjack competitions, car show, food, raffle, music and more. 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/northeastqualifier/

FESTIVAL—11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “On the Trail of Art.” Stroll a forest gallery featuring art, demonstrations, hands-on activities, theater performances, crystal ball treasure hunt and strolling musicians. Presented by the Butternut Valley Alliance at Basswood Pond State Forest, Burlington. https://www.facebook.com/ButternutValleyAlliance/

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Art in Bloom.” Oneonta Garden Club presents floral arrangements to complement the art of CANO’s Members Show. This year the theme is “United/Divided.” Open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/604922749182847/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FIBER GUILD—1-3 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1930323394389391/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

MOTOR SPORTS—1-5 p.m. “Meltdown in Morris—2025.” High-octane event packed with motorsports action for all ages. Fees apply. Otsego County Fair Grounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1463011098478928/?post_id=1463011241812247&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22footer_attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Session with Mike Herman.” Performance by North Country Blues musician. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1799270507315932

DANCE—2 p.m. “Cosmic Love: Celestial Dance Dreams.” Presented by Jillian’s Dance Arts. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 orhttps://www.foothillspac.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Jillians-Dance-Arts-2025.png

CONCERT—3 p.m. The Fenimore Chamber Orchestra presents Bantock’s “Scenes from the Scottish Highlands,” “Suite of Strings” by Northern Irish composer Joan Trimble and more with the Friends of Music of Stamford. Fees apply. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. https://friendsmusic.org/

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held Sundays in summer. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Gazebo, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

