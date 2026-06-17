TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, June 18

Workshop to Restore Gravestones

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. Gravestone Cleaning Workshop. Led by restoration specialist Kurt Riegel. Learn techniques and best practices for properly cleaning, maintaining, and repairing gravestones. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by Hanford Mills Museum at the East Meredith Cemetery. (607) 278-5744 or https://www.hanfordmills.org/event/gravestone-restoration-workshop/

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/calendar

YOGA—10 a.m. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1294389766163028&set=a.418484840420196

RECOVERY—10 a.m. “Vets Helping Vets—Open AA Meeting.” Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122171331926895731&set=a.122109203768895731

YOUTH—10 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Brittany.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Thursday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

OTSEGO COUNTY—11 a.m. 2027 Budget Workshop with committee Chair Margaret Kennedy. Otsego County Office Building, 2nd Floor Board Chambers, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown.

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, country-blend vegetables and oatmeal raisin cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. “Learning Tai Chi: Basic 6 and More.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. “Learn American Sign Language.” Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com.

BASEBALL—1 p.m. Author series presents “Before They Wore Dodger Blue” by Eric Vickrey, the story of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 1968 draft class. Presentation held in the Discovery Zone, followed by Q&A and book signing. Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-they-wore-dodger-blue-tommy-lasorda-and-greatest-draft-class-baseball-history

CRAFTS—1 p.m. “Liquid Glass Embroidered Tote.” Suggested donation; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Bring your own art project and work alongside other artists/crafters. Held each Thursday. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122110045412775799&set=a.122109465902775799

CHANGEOVER DAY—2-3:30 p.m. If traveling south on State Route 28, seek alternate route. Cooperstown Dreams Park, Cooperstown. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2-3:30 p.m. Free group open to all aged 18+, drop-ins welcome. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525.

COOPERSTOWN—2:30 p.m. Meeting of the Village of Cooperstown Finance Committee rescheduled to this day. Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411.

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CAR SHOW—4-7 p.m. “Weekly Thursdays Cruise-In.” All welcome to participate or view. 50/50 raffle, music and fun. Held Thursdays through 9/24. Presented by Tom and Doug’s Cruise-In at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 376-1709 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1278435221082449/1278435264415778?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfe

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

RIBBON CUTTING—5 p.m. Celebrate the opening of newly renovated baseball and softball fields at Herkimer County Community College, 100 Reservoir Drive, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 ext. 8259 or https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3887/herkimer-county-community-college-to-host-baseball-and-softball-field-ribbon-cutting-ceremony

PRACTICE—5 p.m. LARP Fight Practice. Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122211880724285514&set=a.122102968988285514

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

CIRCUS—6 p.m. “Big Top Circus.” Clowns, aerialists, acrobats and jugglers. Concessions available. Zerbini Family Circus at the 6th Ward Booster Club Field, 6 Scramling Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1690268988819343/1690268992152676/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POLITICS—6-8 p.m. Middlefield Town Democrats Fundraiser. Cash bar and appetizers. Meet with many local candidates. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10163984433604223&set=gm.1009937508192261&idorvanity=665014462684569

COMMUNITY HEALTH—6-8 p.m. Free primary healthcare for uninsured or underinsured adults. By appointment only. Held third Thursday of each month. Presented by Oneonta Community Health Center at Edmeston Community Cupboard Food Pantry, Edmeston. (607) 433-0300 or https://oneontahealthcenter.org/

POTTERY—6:30-9:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

MOVIE NIGHT—7:30 p.m. “Free Outdoor Movie Night.” Pavilion, Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 ext. 147 or https://www.facebook.com/events/970736358968712/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

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