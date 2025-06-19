TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, June 20

Friday Market in Schenevus

MARKET—6-9 p.m. “Friday Nights in the Park.” Historic carousel rides, ice cream, local vendors and more. Held Fridays through 6/27. Borst Field, Schenevus. (607) 638-1924 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122133721316645962&set=a.122125968014645962

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2499366467079308/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

AGING—10-11:30 a.m. “Coffee and Education: Estate Planning—Do You Know Where to Begin?” Presented by local attorney Lauren Glynn. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1023059700000433&set=a.191411759831902

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=948706197283749&set=a.458767152944325

SOLSTICE—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Special Event: Summer Solstice Celebration.” Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Story Time.” Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514523&PK=903849

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, peas and chef’s choice of pie. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

KIDS WORKSHOP—3:15 p.m. “Pop-Up After School Art Classes for Kids: Still Life Class.” Presented by Claire Jensen. Fees apply; materials provided; registration required. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/children-programming.html

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music, food and more. Featuring music from Bourbon & Branch. The Tap House, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.ommegang.com/events/fire-pit-fridays-at-the-tap-house-featuring-bourbon-branch/

MEDITATION—6 p.m. “Friday Evening Meditation at the Gatehouse.” 90-minute gathering to end the week on a gentle note. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1439459170655178

FILM—7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. “The Goonies: 40th Anniversary Screening and Celebration.” Film, after party, cash bar for 21+ and a costume contest. Admission by donation. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/917370173883150/?rdid=xBHpxhK2QswcLypx&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F19GoKuw8LS%2F#

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

OPERA—7 p.m. “Talking Opera.” Conductor Michael Ellis Ingram discusses “Sunday in the Park with George.” Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

