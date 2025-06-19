Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, June 20

Friday Market in Schenevus

MARKET—6-9 p.m. “Friday Nights in the Park.” Historic carousel rides, ice cream, local vendors and more. Held Fridays through 6/27. Borst Field, Schenevus. (607) 638-1924 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122133721316645962&set=a.122125968014645962

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2499366467079308/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

AGING—10-11:30 a.m. “Coffee and Education: Estate Planning—Do You Know Where to Begin?” Presented by local attorney Lauren Glynn. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1023059700000433&set=a.191411759831902

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=948706197283749&set=a.458767152944325

SOLSTICE—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Special Event: Summer Solstice Celebration.” Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Story Time.”  Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514523&PK=903849

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, peas and chef’s choice of pie. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

KIDS WORKSHOP—3:15 p.m. “Pop-Up After School Art Classes for Kids: Still Life Class.” Presented by Claire Jensen. Fees apply; materials provided; registration required. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/children-programming.html

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music, food and more. Featuring music from Bourbon & Branch. The Tap House, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.ommegang.com/events/fire-pit-fridays-at-the-tap-house-featuring-bourbon-branch/

MEDITATION—6 p.m. “Friday Evening Meditation at the Gatehouse.” 90-minute gathering to end the week on a gentle note. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1439459170655178

FILM—7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. “The Goonies: 40th Anniversary Screening and Celebration.” Film, after party, cash bar for 21+ and a costume contest. Admission by donation. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/917370173883150/?rdid=xBHpxhK2QswcLypx&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F19GoKuw8LS%2F#

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

OPERA—7 p.m. “Talking Opera.” Conductor Michael Ellis Ingram discusses “Sunday in the Park with George.” Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…